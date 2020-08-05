US citizen booked for alien smuggling

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint arrested a United States citizen who was allegedly attempting to smuggle two Mexican nationals on Tuesday.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, just after midnight, a Border Patrol K-9 team referred a Toyota Corolla to secondary inspection after the canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect.
When agents searched the vehicle, they found two undocumented Mexican nationals hiding in the trunk.
The two men. who were in the country illegally, told agents they entered the United States the prior day near El Cajon in an area of unfinished construction of the new border wall.
The male driver, a 21-year-old U.S. citizen, was booked for alien smuggling. The two Mexican nationals were arrested for improper entry by an alien and were expeditiously removed from the country.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents work at immigration checkpoints to prevent smuggling organizations from attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California.
