Arizona Western College is now on the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2023 list for Best Practices in District Energy – and it credits that distinction to the work of Director of Facilities Management Steve Eckert and his team. Eckert’s work isn’t only recognized by the college, however. The DOE has recently honored him as one of nine engineers and facilities leaders to be featured in its national Directory of Experts (visit https://www.districtenergy.org/doebestpractices/directory).
“In facilities, we have a saying, ‘The easy day was yesterday,’” Eckert said. “We run into new challenges every day that most of the campus community is unaware of because we mitigate them before they impact the learning environment. It feels good to be recognized for those behind-the-scenes efforts.”
According to AWC, Eckert’s worked at the college since 2011 and has over three decades of experience in facilities management and project engineering. AWC has grown over the past 10 years to now include a new Public Safety Institute and multiple building additions – for welding, theatre, engineering and library services –along with new high-technology systems in classrooms and labs.
With so many new uses, AWC stated that the amount of energy expended would have dramatically increased but through Eckert’s cost savings efforts, the college has used 35% less electricity in Fiscal Year 2023 than Fiscal Year 2013.
“The efforts of Steve Eckert and his facilities team have had a significant impact on the fiscal health of the college budget over the years,” said Ross Poppenberger, AWC vice president of finance and administrative services. “As our institution continues to grow and expand its facilities, these cost-saving measures will be an invaluable asset moving forward.”
AWC consists of 37 buildings – roughly 650,000 square feet – and hosts over 11,000 students and 400 faculty and staff. It’s one of the only community colleges in the country to offer on-campus housing. To keep its facilities up and running, the campus is served by a central plant and a chilled water loop that rotates usage between three 800-ton chillers.
Eckert’s expertise helped land AWC on the DOE’s Best Practices in District Energy list for 2023, which was created through a cooperative agreement with the International District Energy Association to study and catalog organizations that had the best practices in enhanced resiliency, efficiency and carbon reduction. As a result of the two-year study, AWC earned recognition in all three areas: engineering, operations, and finance.
The following is a list of the best practices identified on the list as described by AWC.
”In 2014, AWC’s food service provider Sodexo approached the college with a proposal from Flow Energy, an energy optimization consultant, to analyze and optimize the campus’s chilled water system. At the time, the campus was running all three of its chillers during the summer. This was a concern as Yuma’s extreme summer temperatures would require the campus to evacuate if a cooling system went down. At the same time, the campus was also adding square footage and the price of utilities was increasing.
”After conducting a site survey, the consulting firm made upgrades to the system that allowed AWC to recover 600 tons of stranded cooling capacity, which AWC used to add three new buildings to the chilled water system. They received 2.5 million kWh of electricity savings and 15% reduction in peak demand charges; earned a $275,000 utility rebate; and improved cooling temperatures to free up their third chiller and pump during the summer.”
”The college’s facilities budget is split between utilities and basic campus improvements such as roof and parking lot repair. The majority of the department’s infrastructure projects are funded through revenue bonds, such as a recent cooling tower replacement project. Though AWC’s original cooling towers had been upgraded with new larger fans, they lost significant capacity through rapid corrosion and evaporation. In 2021, college leadership approved a plan to purchase three new cooling towers for the campus. The college is anticipating these new towers to produce an additional 500 tons of cooling.”
”AWC installed 5 MW of solar PV in 2011, financed via Power Purchase Agreements. Since then, the array has generated more than 60 million kWh and saved the campus more than $4 million in electric utilities. AWC has also negotiated an extremely favorable 1-for-1 net metering contract with APS.”
”In addition to optimization and solar installation, AWC has repurposed existing infrastructure to generate additional energy savings. The campus has a 300,000-gallon underground tank that had been used for condensing water and was switched to a chilled water system in 2014. With the added capacity, AWC avoided turning on their second chiller until June this year and was able to load shift out of peak hours all summer by charging the tank at night and discharging for 3-4 hours in the afternoon.”
Management and Financial Best Practices
”By 2014 the college realized it would need to make a major investment in their cooling system, and they were presented with a cashflow-friendly opportunity. AWC’s food service provider partnered with an energy optimization contractor and approached the college with a proposal: The college could fund the optimization project by marginally increasing the payments for their existing food service contract. Spreading the costs out through an existing budget line item was integral for getting approval for the project, especially as energy savings started to hit the facilities budget.”
”AWC has a robust preventative maintenance program, supported by a work order system that automatically schedules out the next instance of any given activity based on the day the activity was completed. This accommodates late afternoon and evening activities and prevents the next round from being performed too early.
”A vital component of AWC’s afternoon and evening program is coil cleaning. Since the Yuma Campus is adjacent to both a desert and an agricultural facility, airside loading of cooling coils is high. In order to maintain efficiency, the coils must be regularly and thoroughly cleaned. The college noticed a stark difference in cooling efficiency when the coils started being consistently cleaned.”
“Turn it off” Marketing Campaign
”Before AWC started addressing its energy efficiency concerns, lighting was a significant but preventable drain on the campus’s energy. In many buildings, lights were on 24/7; in some cases, they couldn’t be turned off at all. The facilities team started by installing lighting controls, including switches and timers, in all buildings and beginning to migrate over to high-efficiency bulbs and followed up with a marketing campaign designed to encourage occupants to turn off lights when leaving the room. The facilities team noticed a significant change in campus behavior and consider this program a major contributor to the larger energy efficiency effort.”