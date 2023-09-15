Arizona Western College is now on the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2023 list for Best Practices in District Energy – and it credits that distinction to the work of Director of Facilities Management Steve Eckert and his team. Eckert’s work isn’t only recognized by the college, however. The DOE has recently honored him as one of nine engineers and facilities leaders to be featured in its national Directory of Experts (visit https://www.districtenergy.org/doebestpractices/directory).

“In facilities, we have a saying, ‘The easy day was yesterday,’” Eckert said. “We run into new challenges every day that most of the campus community is unaware of because we mitigate them before they impact the learning environment. It feels good to be recognized for those behind-the-scenes efforts.”

