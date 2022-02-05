Wellton and the Regional Center for Border Health are getting a boost, thanks to the USDA.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Arizona State Director Charlene Fernandez announced this week that the USDA is investing $8 million to build and improve critical community facilities in rural Arizona.
“Infrastructure improvements, particularly those that impact our rural communities, are a top priority,” Fernandez said in a press release. “These loans and grants are going to support local-level access to the quality, supportive services that are truly needed in Arizona’s rural cities and towns. The benefits from these investments will be felt for many years to come as locals take advantage of improved facilities and programs.”
The announcement is tied to a $1 billion investment the USDA is making in rural towns across America, and Fernandez shared in an interview with the Yuma Sun that South Yuma County and Wellton will benefit.
In south county, the Regional Center for Border Health, Inc. has received a $4,563,000 loan to expand a medical complex. This expansion adds classroom space for the College of Health Careers as well as office, storage and fleet space per the USDA press release. This enables the Regional Center for Border Health to add services and offer more vocational and technical programs for San Luis, Gadsden, Somerton and Yuma.
“The exciting part of that is [by expanding] classrooms, we can build the capacity for more nurses and health professionals in Yuma County,” Fernandez said. “It’s a great investment by the USDA, especially after COVID and what it’s done for our smaller communities throughout Arizona. This will allow great capacity to train nurses and nurses aids. There’s a shortage and after the pandemic, a lot of health professionals might be retiring or leaving the profession. With the expansion, we can train a new generation.”
For Wellton, the USDA’s investment will enable the purchase of a commercial trash sanitation truck through a combined loan and grant of $285,000. Fernandez explained that Wellton doesn’t have the tax base to purchase a sanitation truck, but the low-interest loan and the grant will make a big difference.
“It’s very important,” she said. “It goes without saying that a lot of our small communities have the same needs as our larger communities.”
As for the timing on these changes, Fernandez explained that when the announcements are made, the money’s already been obligated so the next part of the process is putting the funds to use.
“There’s a lot of new opportunities coming around the corner,” Fernandez concluded.
As the USDA continues to serve Yuma County and the rest of Arizona, she expressed they hold a huge commitment to broadband and providing quality and affordable internet as well as putting money into issues regarding climate change.
