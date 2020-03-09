A conservationist for Arizona is encouraging Yuma’s farmers and growers to use the Natural Resource Conservation Services (NRCS) offices in Yuma to find out how they can conserve resources like water, feed or soil on their farms.
“A lot of farmers and ranchers in Yuma don’t even know we exist,” said Rebeca de la Torre, an assistant state conservationist with the NRCS offices in Phoenix. “They don’t know about our operations or that we’re here to help them with resource concerns. The government has programs and services to provide technical assistance and tell them how they can get funding to make sure they get help with natural resource concerns, and they can access this through our Yuma field offices.”
De la Torre recently spoke at the Latino Farmers Symposium, part of the Southwest Agriculture Summit, about the topic because Latino farmers are considered as a disadvantaged community in many US Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs. This means that the USDA is willing to provide Latino farmers with money to help them get a leg up.
NRCS is a USDA program, and it also provides grants and funding to help out Latino farmers, as well as assistance to all farmers and ranchers who want to find out how to have a stable, long-term source of any natural resource on a farm.
“If you want to install an irrigation system that saves the amount of water you use and let’s say it costs $100,000, the USDA is willing to fund a big portion of that if not all of that because it has to do with resource conservation,” De la Torre said. “They would fund at a minimum $50,000 for a project like that.”
De la Torre said when state USDA offices ask for money from the federal USDA office, the federal USDA office will reallocate money that other states didn’t use, which means that a source of funding is often available.
“If we have more projects we want to fund in Arizona and we’ve used all our money, we can ask for more and receive money that states like Idaho or California haven’t used, which is usually the case,” De la Torre said. “Arizona always uses the money we receive, and we’re always requesting more because there’s so many farming projects out here.”
NRCS state offices receive funding from the USDA by proving they’re working and helping conserve natural resources, so De la Torre wants as many farmers to use the assistance that NRCS offices can provide.
Farmers or ranchers who want to reduce the amount of natural resources they use in their day-to-day operations can go to their local field office and ask to speak with a liaison at the office. The liaison will look around the farm or ranch with them, talk to them about their concerns and help come up with a plan to address the natural resource concern.
They also lay out how much it would cost to undertake the solution and detail what government programs are available to them — and not just through the USDA.
“Maybe they’re worried about their water use, so we can go out there and look at their irrigation system or canals. Maybe we see that they’re using earthen canals, so we suggest lining the canal or using pipes. And from there we can lay out a plan and what kind of practices they should take, and we can provide a price unit to give them an idea of how much it’ll cost to do this,” De la Torre said.
The Yuma Field office address is 2197 S. 4th Ave, Suite 104.
De la Torre said she encourages Yuma farmers and ranchers to come use the services available through the office because she sees that they’re underutilized. It can be hard to spread the word about them from Phoenix, she said, but they’re there to help all Arizona farmers.