Before the PACT Act went into effect, U.S. veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances had to prove that their health complications were a direct result of their service. But since President Joe Biden signed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, accessing more healthcare and benefits has become simpler for veterans and their survivors.

Veterans who file a claim by Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, can receive benefits extending back to Aug. 10, 2022, when Biden signed the act into law. And that’s why U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough visited Yuma on Wednesday, June 14: To ensure veterans are aware of the new help available to them.

