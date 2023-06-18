Before the PACT Act went into effect, U.S. veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances had to prove that their health complications were a direct result of their service. But since President Joe Biden signed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, accessing more healthcare and benefits has become simpler for veterans and their survivors.
Veterans who file a claim by Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, can receive benefits extending back to Aug. 10, 2022, when Biden signed the act into law. And that’s why U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough visited Yuma on Wednesday, June 14: To ensure veterans are aware of the new help available to them.
McDonough’s recent travel itinerary included Phoenix and Minneapolis but he explained Yuma was a special stop for its veteran presence and the border.
“I spent the morning with (Customs and Border Patrol) officers along the border in the Yuma sector,” he shared in an interview with the Yuma Sun. “You know, about 25 to 30% of those CBP professionals are veterans and I wanted to thank them for the great work that they’re doing continuing to serve the country.”
He also met with Marines currently transitioning out of service at the Yuma Marine Corps Air Station to inform them of the additional PACT Act benefits they may be eligible for.
“Because of the CBP presence in Yuma and because of the Marine presence in Yuma, we have a lot of veterans who are PACT Act eligible there,” McDonough said. “So I wanted to be there specifically to talk to them about this new law.”
Another stop included Yuma’s VA Clinic, which provides medical care to veterans.
“We have an excellent clinic there in Yuma and I wanted to visit and support them,” he continued. “They provide great care but they also do something really interesting. Obviously, as you see in Yuma all the time, you have a lot of people who move to Yuma for the winter. You have a lot of veterans who don’t live there year-round but come down for the winter and our providers there do a great job of making sure that our veterans can get consistent care throughout the year.”
Although thanking veterans and CBP officers for their service is a consistent part of McDonough’s to-do list, his main focus was talking about what the PACT Act means for veterans.
“What’s different now is we now have written into law that – two important things: One, if you’re a Vietnam veteran and you were exposed to Agent Orange and you now have high blood pressure, we now presume that your high blood pressure is connected to your service in Vietnam and your service on behalf of the country,” he said. “So that means we can get you additional care benefits.
“For people who are veterans of the wars in Central Command – so Kuwait, Saudi Arabia in 1991, or Jordan, Yemen, Somalia, Syria and of course, Iraq and Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan – if you have any of these conditions like asthma, we will now assume that that condition is connected to your service. So we’ll help you get that care covered and we will help you get benefits to compensate for any impact that those conditions have had for you.
“So that’s what’s changed here: We now presume those conditions are connected to your military service rather than what it was before – requiring the veteran to prove that that happened, that they got that condition while they’re serving in the region. If you were there and you have it, we presume that you got it while you’re deployed.”
McDonough remarked that the new law takes the burden of proof off of veterans. That’s why he really wants veterans to file “and all the better if they can file before August 9.”
“It’s really important that they do that before August 9th of this year … If they [do so,] they in all likelihood will get a selective date of August 10th last year,” he said. “What that means is if they are awarded benefits, they would be awarded benefits starting as of Aug. 10, 2022. So we think it’s really important to get out to talk to veterans wherever they are to urge them to take advantage of this moment between now and Aug. 9 to file their claims.”
Veterans can visit va.gov/PACT or contact VA by phone at 1-800-MyVA411 for help getting their claims started. McDonough commented that the process is pretty straightforward. By calling the number, the VA will make sure to get veterans started on their process.
McDonough also noted that the state of Arizona has Veterans Services officers who can help veterans file their claims.
“And then you can always go, obviously, to the VFW, the American Legion, the Disabled American Vets, to Vietnam Vets of America or even to a Wounded Warrior Project and they can also help you file your claim,” he said.
An American Legion article from April 26, 2023, noted that over 500,000 PACT Act claims had already been filed with the VA and over 3 million veterans have received the VA’s new toxic exposure screenings since the new law took effect. The differences the PACT Act has been making continue to be seen now.
“We hear stories all the time of veterans who now have access to care or for example, survivors – let’s say, someone who lost their spouse to one of these conditions – are now getting support, functionally a pension payment from VA,” McDonough said. “We’re hearing those stories all the time and those are good stories and we like those stories.
“But the main thing I want to communicate today is those veterans who have not yet applied: We urge you, please, please apply. Please give it another shot. Please come work with us. We really want you to come in.”