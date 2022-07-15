Firefighters from both the Yuma and Rural Metro Fire Departments responded to a vacant building fire Thursday afternoon.
According to Rural Metro Battalion Chief Martin Mendez, the fire broke out around noon in the area of Factor Avenue and 21st Street, in a building that was formerly Betos restaurant many decades ago.
Mendez added that Yuma firefighters initially responded to the call, but once it was determined to be in the county Rural Metro was notified.
The blaze sent a cloud of thick smoke up over the area.
When Rural Metro firefighters arrived on scene they took over and worked together with Yuma firefighters to extinguish the fire.
The fire was contained to the building and no other structures sustained any damage. There were also no reports of any injuries.
Rural Metro firefighters planned to remain on scene for several hours afterwards conducting overhaul operations to ensure the fire is completely out.
While there were no utilities connected to the building, Mendez said that homeless people living inside have been a problem over the years.
“We have had issues with squatters in the past,” Mendez said.
It is not known at this time how the fire started but Mendez said the Rural Metro Fire Marshal was in the process of investigating its cause.
