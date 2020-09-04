Grand Prize Hawaiian Getaway
7-day/6-night trip to Oahu, Hawaii, for 2 with hotel and airfare included, valid until December 2021; $300 travel money sponsored by Brian Butcher of Edward Jones; and hairstyles for 2 by The Sassy Seale Hair Salon.
Disneyland
4-day/3-night stay and 2-day “Park Hopper” tickets for 4 valid until December 2021, $350 travel cash sponsored by Yuma Insurance; car rental by Avis.
Deep Sea Excursion
Full day of deep sea fishing for 4 out of San Diego, with first night of accommodations aboard the vessel, 2nd night of accommodation in San Diego, valid until December 2021; $200 travel cash sponsored by Republic Services; $150 car detail by Express Auto; and $175 auto service by Accurate Automotive.
Family Time
3-day/2-night stay for 4 in Buena Park, 4 season passes to Knott’s Berry Farm (2021 Calendar Year), $250 travel cash sponsored by Dell Outdoor Advertising; car rental by Avis.
Beach Getaway
4-day/3-night stay for a family of 4 to San Diego, with rental home accommodation near Mission Beach, valid until December 2021; $300 travel cash, sponsored by 1st Bank Yuma; car rental by Avis.
Vegas Getaway
3-day/2-night stay for 2 on the Las Vegas Strip, tickets for 2 shows of your choice, valid until December 2021; $250 travel cash sponsored by Amberly’s Place Thrift Shoppe; car rental by Avis.
Grand Canyon Getaway
3-day/2-night stay for family of 4 to Williams, Arizona, admission for 4 to Bearizona Wildlife Park, $250 travel cash sponsored by Foothills Bank; car rental by Avis.
White Mountains Getaway
4-day/3-night stay for a family of 4 to Show Low/Pinetop, Arizona, $200 travel money sponsored by AEA Federal Credit Union; car rental by Avis.
Weekend Getaway
2-day/1-night stay for 4 in San Diego, $500 shopping cash sponsored by Arizona Child & Family Advocacy Network; $150 car detail by Express Auto; $175 auto service by Accurate Automotive.
Staycation
2-day/1-night stay for 2 at Radisson Hotel Yuma, with breakfast and dinner credit for 2 at Market Grill Steak & Seafood; couples gift basket by Bare Naked Soap Co.
Early Bird Drawing
Four 2021 Season Passes to Waylon’s Water World, sponsored by Waylon’s Water World; day at Z Fun Factory for 4 with dinner, go-karts, miniature golf, arcade games, sponsored by Z Fun Factory.