The vaccination rate in Yuma County is crawling upwards as more residents, in particular children, get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
The vaccination rate for the overall county population is 61.2%, slightly higher than the state rate of 60.2%.
As of Monday, 26.8% of residents under the age of 20 had been vaccinated. The vaccination rate was 64% in the 20-35 age group; 74.6% in the 35-44 age group; 79.7% in the 45-54 age group; 90.9% in the 55-64 age group; and 76% in those 65 and older.
“Our county overall has a really high percentage of vaccination,” said Diana Gomez, director of public health, on Monday during her update to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.
The majority of positive cases in Yuma County are within the ages of 20 to 44, the director noted.
“We just want to make sure that people remember that even if you do get COVID and you’re vaccinated, you’re not likely to have severe symptoms,” Gomez added. “I realize this is a personal choice and people might have concerns or questions. So please again, there is a lot of information out there, we want to make sure you get the correct information so you can make the best decision for you and your family.”
She invited residents to address their questions and concerns by calling the Health District or talking with their health providers.
With the Pfizer vaccine now available to children ages 5 to 11, Gomez invited parents to reach out to their pediatricians or the health department to make an appointment for a vaccine. Although walk-ins are welcome, she encouraged appointments.
“We were doing walk-ins, but we were overwhelmed with the response,” she said.
Vaccines and booster shots are also available at pharmacies and in the offices of health providers.
The Health District is providing COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible individuals Monday through Thursday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. throughout November. To make an appointment, call 928-317-4550.
The district continues to work with local schools, municipalities and the farming community to administer vaccines. Last Wednesday, the district partnered with the Gadsden School District to vaccinate 1,600 children. This coming Thursday, the district will hold an evening clinic from 4-7 p.m. in Somerton. The city is taking registrations for this clinic.
The Health District will continue to host vaccination events. “We want to make sure accessibility is not an issue,” Gomez said. “We want to make sure that anybody that wants us to be there, can work with us, to make sure we provide that.”
She expressed appreciation to first responders and nursing students for helping out with clinics throughout the county, in particular in the outlying areas.
“This has been a community effort,” Gomez said.
Cases in Yuma County peaked in August and have been decreasing since then. However, with hospitalizations trending up and the holidays approaching, Gomez urged residents to continue to take basic precautions. For example, outdoor events are better than indoor activities, she noted.
“As holidays approach, we encourage you to celebrate with your families and do it safely,” she said.
In addition, with the observances of World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14 and Chairman Tony Reyes proclaiming Dec. 1 as World AIDS Day in Yuma County, Gomez reminded residents of the importance of annual screenings and preventive care.
“A lot of people delayed getting care during the pandemic. It’s important to reach out to providers about scheduling those,” Gomez said.
“A lot of times if you can get ahead of things, whether it’s COVID or the flu or anything else, you have a better outcome,” she added.