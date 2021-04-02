Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Yuma super-pod will open up at 11 a.m. Friday for next week. Appointments at state-run sites only open up one week at a time because they can only guarantee one week of vaccine supply ahead of time.
Appointments for the week of April 5 will be available by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling 1-844-542-8201 for assistance in English or Spanish.
People interested in receiving the vaccine may preregister at the Arizona Department of Health Services website beforehand so when appointments open up each week, they will be able to book a vaccine slot quicker. The vaccine is available for individuals age 16 and older.
The super-pod is located at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive. The term “pod” refers to “point of dispensing.” The vaccination site is a partnership between the YRMC, ADHS, Yuma County, City of Yuma, Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Arizona State University.
The site currently operates from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The plan is to expand the capacity from 1,000 vaccines a day to 4,000 vaccines when enough supply comes in. The hope is that eventually the site will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until every Yuma County citizen who wants a vaccine gets it.
The state allocates the vaccine, provides the registration system and offers support to the incident command team in the hands of Yuma Regional Medical Center.
While the superpod will eventually shift completely to the Pfizer vaccine, those who still need the second dose of the Moderna vaccine can get it in the mornings. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered in the afternoons. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals ages 16 and older.
Appointments are being timed so that large crowds don’t gather at the site. Individuals check in in the lobby and are guided into a vaccination station where a nurse administers the shot and hands out a “Stick it to COVID” sticker, while supplies last.
As people sit for 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse reactions, a staff member or volunteer will go to them to make an appointment for their second dose.