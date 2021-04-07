Things have turned around considerably when it comes to finding a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. A couple of weeks ago, many Yuma County residents and winter visitors were concerned because they couldn’t find a vaccine.
Now a considerable number of appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are available this week at Yuma’s state-supported vaccine site – and they’re not filling up.
“We did see far more vacancies and open spots this week. It could be because of spring break or Easter,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, YRMC chief medical officer.
He also speculated that it could be due to “covid-fatigue” or the confusing messages caused by the opening up of businesses. The government’s lifting of all restrictions might give people “some sense of reassurance.”
However, Magu noted that “we are definitely not even close to celebrating a victory.” Health experts are now concerned with the variants that are popping up, which are much more infectious. “We want to avoid that situation at all costs,” Magu said.
The state opened a “super-pod” in Yuma, once a hot spot for COVID-19, on March 29. “We want to make sure we just do not lose this opportunity,” Magu added. “There’s no reason to delay. We have a long way to go.”
The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, is managed by the Arizona Department of Health Services, Yuma Regional Medical Center, Yuma County and City of Yuma.
The Yuma “super-pod” received 7,000 doses of the vaccine this week. With such a “strong” supply of vaccine, YRMC announced on Tuesday that people going online or calling will quickly be able to make an appointment.
YRMC and its partners are encouraging residents to not postpone or go without a vaccine “just because local COVID-19 numbers are improving.” With other areas of the nation seeing a third wave of cases, the hospital noted: “We ask that the community work together and hold strong against this terrible virus. A vaccine represents the very best way to protect not just your health, but the health and safety of one’s family, friends and coworkers as well.”
Magu said: “This is not just for yourself. Young people may not get as sick, but they’ll save other people’s lives. They’re helping others, they’re protecting others, and avoiding another lockdown. The only way to make sure we don’t come to that reality is to vaccinate as many people as possible.”
The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone age 16 or older. Some community members aren’t yet aware that vaccinations are open to such a wide range of ages, YRMC noted.
There are two ways to schedule an appointment in English or Spanish:
1. Arizona State’s https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/ This is the quickest and most convenient way to schedule an appointment.
2. Those who cannot use the online portal may call 1-844-542-8201 to schedule their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Patients are asked to arrive at the Civic Center no earlier than 10 minutes before their appointment. This helps maintain lower numbers within the facility, plus shorten people’s wait outside in Yuma’s increasingly warm weather.
Visitors to the vaccine clinic have been surprised by the “quick, convenient and comfortable” experience. Staff members or volunteers lead individuals to the lobby where they are checked in and guided into a vaccination station. A nurse administers the shot and hands out a “Stick it to COVID” sticker, while supplies last.
Individuals sit for 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse reactions, and a staff member or volunteer goes to them to make an appointment for the second dose.
The site currently operates from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Appointments are timed to minimize the number of people outside or inside the facility at any one time to increase the potential for social distancing. To protect everyone’s health, masking is required.