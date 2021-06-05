Valley Aquatic Center opens this weekend

Beat the heat this weekend at the Valley Aquatic Center, which officially opens for the summer swim season on Saturday and Sunday, from 1-6 pm.
After this weekend, the VAC will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 1-6 pm through the summer season.
Daily admission to the VAC:
- Youth 17 and younger – $2.50 for city residents/$3 for non-residents
- Adults 18 and older – $4 for city residents/$5.50 for non-residents
Monthly passes will be available for purchase starting Monday and can only be purchased at the Parks and Recreation Department at City Hall, 1 City Plaza.
Monthly passes:
- Youth 17 and younger – $30 for city residents/$50 for non-residents
- Adults 18 and older – $50 for city residents/$70 for non-residents
- Family – $70 for city residents/$90 for non-residents
Marcus Pool will be opening soon for the summer swim season.