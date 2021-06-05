Valley Aquatic Center opens this weekend

The Valley Aquatic Center kicks off the summer season this weekend. The center will be open from 1-6 pm. Saturday and Sunday and then 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through the rest of the season.

 LOANED PHOTO

Beat the heat this weekend at the Valley Aquatic Center, which officially opens for the summer swim season on Saturday and Sunday, from 1-6 pm.

After this weekend, the VAC will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 1-6 pm through the summer season.

Daily admission to the VAC:

  • Youth 17 and younger – $2.50 for city residents/$3 for non-residents
  • Adults 18 and older – $4 for city residents/$5.50 for non-residents

Monthly passes will be available for purchase starting Monday and can only be purchased at the Parks and Recreation Department at City Hall, 1 City Plaza.

Monthly passes:

  • Youth 17 and younger – $30 for city residents/$50 for non-residents
  • Adults 18 and older – $50 for city residents/$70 for non-residents
  • Family – $70 for city residents/$90 for non-residents

Marcus Pool will be opening soon for the summer swim season.

