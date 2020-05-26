As several sixth graders at Valley Horizon Elementary School recently discovered, although school remains closed in the traditional sense, innovation and dreaming outside the box are still open for business.
Since distance learning commenced on March 16, these members of the “Kids Who Code” club, guided by sixth grade science teacher Liz Colton, spent an hour of each school day meeting together via Zoom to explore the world of coding and digital design and pave the way to building their own from-scratch apps.
While in ordinary circumstances it would be a collaborative effort, remote learning provided opportunities for Colton’s students to learn how to work independently and try new techniques they may not have considered before.
“Normally the kids like to work together to build an app and prototype it, but it was kind of challenging because we’re in remote learning so they each took it upon themselves to willingly try it on their own,” said Colton. “Each one of them designed an app that was personal to them, so they really got to add some personal flare to it.”
Together, the group brainstormed solutions to problems they encountered, shared their progress, offered helpful feedback and practiced pitching their apps to an audience.
A few weeks ago, the young innovators hosted a virtual showcase, in which they each presented their creations to their peers, teachers and district staff along with a few Apple Education employees. Much like the television show “Shark Tank,” each student took turns presenting their app and its functions, impressing the adults present with their professionalism and expertise.
“It was like any other big conference or meeting I’ve attended online,” said Colton. “They did a great job taking over the screen, explaining their apps, getting feedback from everybody about their app design. They were really, really professional. Even people who worked for Apple commented that it was all so professionally done and how impressed they were by the kids.”
According to Colton, the final product of the students’ prototypes is a testament to their passion for coding, as well as their dedication and follow-through.
“When we were still at school, the kids came in during their lunch recess to do some coding exercises,” Colton said. “That shows you how dedicated these kids are to give up their lunch recess instead of being outside with their friends. When we started doing the remote learning, I really wasn’t there to be next to them and help them like before — I could only tell them what I could see on a screen and give them feedback. So the kids really had to build this on their own time and make time for it and set goals, and they all did a great job.”
According to Colton, not only were her students developing prototypes, but they were also developing skills they’ll need as they continue to grow, both as individuals and creators. By learning to work so independently, they’ve also learned “how to adapt and still move forward.”
“The sooner the kids can experience that, I think the more prepared they’ll be (for the future),” said Colton. “My personal opinion is that there are so many of these students who are doing some really great things right now, they don’t need to wait until they’re 18 or 21 or in college to pursue these dreams, they can do it right now.”
For those interested in learning more about coding and app building, Colton suggests they follow the Twitter hashtags #EveryoneCanCreate and #EveryoneCanCode.