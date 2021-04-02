A driver who fled from Blythe Border Patrol agents during a traffic stop rolled his vehicle on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. when Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe Station initiated a vehicle stop on a Honda Pilot.
The Honda Pilot, which had two occupants, had been traveling westbound on I-10 near Blythe.
The driver of the vehicle initially pulled over; however, when agents got out of their vehicle and approached the Honda, the driver sped away.
Agents returned to their patrol vehicle and were in the process of attempting to locate the fleeing Honda, when they found it crashed a short distance away from where the initial traffic stop happened.
The driver had attempted to turn around in the median and rolled the vehicle.
Agents provided initial medical treatment to both of the vehicle’s occupants until paramedics arrived on scene.
They were later transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.
One of the men in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and the other was not injured.
Both men, who were Mexican nationals in the country illegally, were returned to the Blythe Border Patrol station for further processing.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.