A vehicle pursuit involving Yuma police on Wednesday morning ended when the driver crashed into a brick wall to avoid being hit by a semi-truck.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, the incident began at approximately 7:30 a.m. in the 9600 block of East 36th Lane, when Yuma police located a stolen Chevy Silverado that had been used earlier in the week in an armed robbery.
The vehicle was then tracked to the 11000 block of South Avenue 9E with the assistance of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) and the Department of Public Safety’s Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force (AVTTF).
The vehicle was being driven by 29-year-old Antonio Gutierrez-Ceballos, who was a suspect in Monday’s armed robbery at the Walmart located at 8151 E. 32nd Street.
When officers approached the vehicle, Gutierrez-Ceballos’ allegedly attempted to hit a GITTEM detective with the vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, prompting Yuma police officers to give chase.
The pursuit ended in the 3500 block of East 32nd Street, which is where the crash happened. Gutierrez-Ceballos was taken into custody and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for non-life –threatening injuries.
He was treated and released from YRMC and was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on numerous felony offenses. It was discovered that Gutierrez-Ceballos was also wanted for multiple felony warrants.
On Monday, March 28, at approximately 6:23 p.m., Yuma police had responded to an armed robbery in progress at the Walmart located at 8151 E. 32nd Str.
The initial investigation revealed a Hispanic male entered the business, selected items and attempted to leave the store without paying.
When confronted by loss prevention associates from the store, the suspect dropped the items and displayed a handgun.
The suspect then fled the scene in a Chevy Silverado, which had been stolen out of California, that was waiting in the parking lot.
The loss prevention associate knew the suspect to be Gutierrez-Ceballos and gave the information to officers on scene.
There were no reported injuries from this incident.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
