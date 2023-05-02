A 1998 Jaguar that was reported stolen to the Yuma Police Department was pulled from a canal at East 30th Street and North Frontage Road on Sunday.
YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin said the vehicle was found at approximately 12:42 p.m. submerged in about four to five feet of water. No one was inside it.
“The reporting party said they could see the vehicle in the canal,” Franklin said.
The owner reported the Jaguar having been stolen sometime between March 12 and 13.
“The vehicle is believed to have been in the canal for over a month,” Franklin said. “There was moss on it.”
After being removed from the canal, the Jaguar was towed away.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous