A 1998 Jaguar that was reported stolen to the Yuma Police Department was pulled from a canal at East 30th Street and North Frontage Road on Sunday.

YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin said the vehicle was found at approximately 12:42 p.m. submerged in about four to five feet of water. No one was inside it.

