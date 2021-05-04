A report of suspicious activity on Friday resulted in Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle in which two U.S. citizens were found to be smuggling two illegal entrants.
The two suspected illegal entrants had been spotted getting into a white Dodge Charger near Calexico, Calif., a short time before the incident occurred.
The vehicle then headed east and was located by a Yuma Air Branch air interdiction agent as it entered the Yuma Sector’s area of operations.
Agents, assisted by officers from the Yuma Police Department, conducted a vehicle stop on the Dodge Charger on Avenue A and 1st Street, and were able to confirm that it was an attempted smuggling event.
The 20-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger, both from California, have previous smuggling arrests.
Agents arrested the two smugglers and migrants and seized the vehicle.
