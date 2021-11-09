This Veterans Day won’t be just a day to honor veterans for their service in uniform. VETS Day in the Foothills will give them a chance to show what they can do after their service.
The first-ever event on Thursday will bring together veterans from the area who will be selling art and handcrafted items and exhibiting their skills as dancers and musicians in a talent show.
VETS – Veterans Entertainment and Talent Show – Day is organized by the American STARH Foundation, a newly formed veterans support organization in the Foothills.
The outdoor event is slated to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. next to the Sunshine Café in the Foothills, 10110 N. Frontage Road, with the last two hours set aside for the talent show.
The event is free and open to the public, said Blade Anthony, founder and executive director of the veterans group.
“We’re marketing (VETS Day) in terms of a celebration of a celebration of veterans – not just honoring veterans but celebrating what we do,” Anthony said.
“This is our first time. I’m hoping it’s going to be well-attended. If not, as long as veterans get engaged.”
Anthony, who served as a Marine medic in Iraq, formed the foundation in California to help other returning veterans to reintegrate into society.
Moving to the Yuma area, he said, after the cost of living got too high in California, he got help from an attorney who also was a vet in re-establishing the American STARH Foundation in Arizona as a nonprofit organization.
“Yuma just embraced me with open arms – everyone in Yuma did,” he said.
The foundation opened a thrift shop 11777 S. Fortuna Road that sells donated goods, with proceeds paying for art therapy and equine therapy for veterans in the area.
Enrolled in the equine therapy, he said, are about “about eight veterans, including female veterans – which is very important to me.”
His own experiences during and after his service provided the motivation for the American STARH – Supporting Troops After Returning Home – Foundation.
Anthony served as a medic, ambulance driver and in other roles in Iraq, he said, before grievous wounds led him to be medically honorably discharged. But at home, he said, he entered what he called a dark period of substance abuse and attempted suicide.
“I didn’t have food, I didn’t have a place to stay. I almost became the proverbial homeless veteran.”
He got help through the Disabled American Veterans, but it was the equine therapy he received in California “which actually saved my life,” he said.
“I had no more nightmares, I stopped doing drugs, but more importantly, I stopped suicide attempts.”
While the foundation depends on thrift store proceeds and donations, vets who sell arts and handcrafted items at booths at VETS Day will keep all proceeds from their sales, Anthony said. Among items offered, he said, will be metal sculptures, wood carvings, woodworks and jewelry.
The entertainment lineup Thursday includes a singing, magic acts, dance and classical guitar performances, and poetry and prose readings, Anthony said.
“It’s all about helping veterans and fostering suicide awareness among us.”