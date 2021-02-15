Although the Floyd G. Jefferson Post 56 of the American Legion is open, it is struggling financially due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Veteran and post member Alan Perkins explained that not as many members are coming to the post’s canteen or restaurant, or for its Sunday morning breakfast for fear of catching the virus.
The nonprofit, which offers assistance to veterans, has relied on the revenues from these sources for years to help support its activities, to pay the bills and make improvements to the building.
“The pandemic shut us down for a few months,” Perkins said. “When we re-opened we had to cut back on our hours of operation, which really limited our income.”
As a result, Perkins said Post 56 is hurting and could really use some assistance from the community.
To help compensate for the lack of funds coming in, the post is still holding its 50/50 raffles, but it does not generate very much money. It is also in the process of applying for some grants.
“Our costs keep increasing, but our revenue does not,” Perkins said. “We are running pretty tight. We cut what we could, but there wasn’t much to cut.”
Perkins went on to say that with few options for fundraising, the post needs money to buy new refrigeration equipment and replace worn out parts, and to resurface the east side parking lot.
“We are a small post and do not have a lot of capital to do what needs to be done,” Perkins said.
He added that the organization will gladly work with anyone who is willing to help them, and any assistance provided will be greatly appreciated.
Anyone willing to help can contact Post 56 Commander Harrison Humes at (928) 446-5232 or Post Financial Officer Frank Mercado at (928) 941-9801.
Monetary donations in the form of checks can be mailed to the American Legion Post #56 at 1490 W. 3rd Street, Yuma, Arizona 85354.