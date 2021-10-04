The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8242 Auxiliary is holding a Woman’s Goods Give-Away next month for female veterans, female spouses of veterans and any female 5-star family member.
The two-day event is being held on Thursday, Oct 7 and Friday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., both days, at the post, which is located at 7120 S. Highway 95.
“We want to honor our female veterans and their families for everything they have given to our country,’ said Auxiliary President Candace Weiand.
Weiand said she is still accepting clean, new or used donations of items such as clothing, shoes, purses, jewelry, which may be dropped off at the post until Oct. 5.
“Basically we will take anything a woman would want,” Weiand said.
While no furniture will be accepted, small kitchen appliances will be.
Everything will be given away for free during the event.
“We won’t be selling anything,” she said.
Anything not given away during the event will be donated to a local charity.
Weiand said no charity has been chosen yet. The Auxiliary will vote on which charity to give the leftover items to at it’s Saturday meeting.
Refreshments such as coffee, cookies and water will be available to those who attend.
For further information contact Weiand and (219) 671-1489.
