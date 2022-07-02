A flag commemorating prisoner of war and those missing in action will be presented to the Martinez Lake Fire District and is expected to be flown at its station in time for the Fourth of July holiday.
Fire Chief Wade Garcia explained that he was interested in purchasing a POW/MIA flag but did not know where to buy one, so he went to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8242, located at 7120 S. Highway 95, to see if they would sell him one.
“We wanted to fly the flag to show our support to veterans,” Garcia said. “They are the reason we have freedom in this country.”
VFW Post 8242, however, had something else in mind, especially because a lot of veterans reside out at Martinez Lake.
Amber Thompson, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 8242, said they told Garcia they could get him one, but he wasn’t going to need to buy it.
“We told him that we would be donating it,” Thompson said. “Firefighters do dangerous work and they have veterans on their staff. A lot of veterans also reside at Martinez Lake.”
“It would be great if we could donate more flags, but we just don’t get the opportunity very often.”
Needless to say, Garcia and his firefighters were extremely appreciative of the donation.
“It is a gracious offer, and we can’t wait to get the flag,” he added.
Martinez Lake firefighters also had an opportunity to return the favor on Friday by making an appearance at the Martinez Lake USMC Recreational Facility.
Ladies Auxiliary President Betty Hayes explained that her organization adopted Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, and in conjunction with VFW Post 8242, were throwing them and their families a summer beach bash.
“Our main goal was to help them have a good time and show them our appreciation for everything they do for us on a daily basis,” Hayes said.
Members from both the post and the ladies auxiliary were on hand to serve food to the Marines throughout the day.
An estimated 450 Marines and their families attended the event.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.