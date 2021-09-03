The father of the victim of a former Yuma High School teacher spoke out in Yuma County Superior Court Thursday, begging the judge not to accept a plea offer.
David Robert Hannah has been charged with trying to engage in sexual activities with the victim, who is a teenage girl.
The victim’s father said while the plea offer requires David Robert Hannah be sentenced to prison, he is very disappointed in how lenient the offer is.
He added that his daughter just started college and Hannah, under the terms of the plea agreement, will be out of prison before she even graduates.
“Three years is a horrible joke,” he said of the proposed prison sentence.
After hearing from the victim’s father, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson reserved acceptance of the plea until sentencing, which has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, Hannah pled guilty to one amended count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted sexual conduct.
In return for his guilty pleas, two counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of furnishing obscene materials to a minor were dismissed.
The plea offer also stipulated that Hannah would be sentenced to three and a half years in prison and must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Hannah, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond, appeared in person for the hearing with his attorney by his side.
Detectives from the Yuma Police Department’s Child, Family and Sex Crimes Unit took Hannah into custody in the 1300 block of South Avenue B in June 2020.
Yuma police began an investigation into the allegations against Hannah on May 27, 2020, and were able to develop enough probable cause to arrest him.
According to the Yuma Union High School District, no sexual contact happened between Hannah and the 16-year-old female victim.
Hannah had been employed with the Yuma Union High School District since 2009 and taught at Gila Ridge High School until 2017.
In 2017 Hannah transferred to Yuma High School, teaching there up until his arrest.
