The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people killed in Friday’s plane crash near Dateland.
The occupants of the Van’s RV-6 aircraft have been identified as 61-year-old Ronald Barba and 47-year-old Mercela Barba, both of Tijuana, Mexico.
Next-of-kin notification has been made.
The husband and wife were flying from San Diego to Nogales when the plane went down at approximately 1:50 p.m. near Spot Road and Interstate 8.
The plane was found by a state trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety who was on patrol in the area and saw a large plume of smoke.
When the trooper arrived in the area of the smoke, he found the plane fully engulfed in flames.
The two occupants of the plane, a male and a female, were deceased.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash, which is still unknown at this time.
The Van’s RV-6 is a single-engine, two-seater homebuilt airplane sold in a kit.