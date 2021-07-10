A Yuma Sector Operations Center camera operator observed a group of migrants being robbed by an armed assailant last month, after they had just entered the country illegally.
According to Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky, of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, the incident happened during the early morning of June 14 on a bridge at County 23rd Street.
“Migrants who illegally enter the country in areas other than a port of entry not only face the hazards of the extreme desert heat, they are also being preyed upon by bandits who deprive them of their life savings,” Dulesky said.
In the video of the incident, which is posted on the Yuma Sector Border Patrol’s Facebook page, the armed assailant appears to be demanding money and a backpack from the group of migrants.
Border Patrol agents responded to the area, the assailant, however, fled back to Mexico before they arrived on scene.
Mexican authorities were notified of the incident and searched for the assailant, but were unable to locate him.
The assailant, who was observed later on daytime camera footage. remains at large.
Dulesky said the incident is another unfortunate example of how migrants are being exploited by cartels and criminal organizations that operate along the U.S./Mexico border.
He added that the Yuma Border Patrol will continue to work together with other law enforcement agencies to keep the border safe, and to prevent incidents such as this one from ever happening.
