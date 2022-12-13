The Yuma Aces Vintage Base Ball Club, a newly organized baseball team bringing the game of vintage baseball to the Yuma community, will host an informational meeting and player recruitment at the Colorado River State Historic Park at 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Yuma Aces is a newly organized baseball team bringing the game of vintage baseball to the Yuma community. The team, officially known as a “club” among vintage baseball enthusiasts, is the first of its kind in Yuma, and is the newest club organized within the Arizona Vintage Base Ball League.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you