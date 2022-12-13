The Yuma Aces Vintage Base Ball Club, a newly organized baseball team bringing the game of vintage baseball to the Yuma community, will host an informational meeting and player recruitment at the Colorado River State Historic Park at 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
The Yuma Aces is a newly organized baseball team bringing the game of vintage baseball to the Yuma community. The team, officially known as a “club” among vintage baseball enthusiasts, is the first of its kind in Yuma, and is the newest club organized within the Arizona Vintage Base Ball League.
“We’re trying to bring the history of baseball to Yuma by promoting and playing the game as it was played in the 1860s,” said Darci Peralta, organizer and captain of the Yuma Aces.
Vintage baseball is played with period reproduction equipment, uniform styles inspired by early clubs and using rules from a period when the game was still developing into America’s favorite pastime.
The rules and regulations of a vintage game are quite different from modern baseball. “We use wooden bats, there are no gloves allowed, you can catch the ball on a bounce to get an out, and a bystander can catch the ball and get an out,” Peralta said.
Peralta first became familiar with vintage baseball while living in Prescott, where she and her husband met organizer Mike Adrian – better known as “Ace” in the vintage baseball world – and joined his club of the Prescott Champions.
After recently moving back to Yuma, Peralta and her husband missed the game and decided to start a new club, named the “Yuma Aces” after their Prescott mentor. The Yuma Aces are currently actively recruiting new players.
“Vintage baseball is fun and non-competitive. No experience or athletic ability is required, and we invite anyone that is interested to learn more about us and to consider joining our club,” Peralta said.
The vintage baseball season in Arizona runs from November through April, and the Yuma Aces hope to host clubs from around the state for a day of vintage games at the Colorado River State Historic Park in March.
Throughout the baseball season, the Arizona Vintage Base Ball League promotes one game per month, with each month hosted by a different club in Arizona. Some club members choose to travel to these “away” games, but travel is not required to join the Yuma Aces Club.
“When we are short the required number of players for away games, we will combine with another club to be able to play. Our goal is really just to have fun and to spend time with other vintage baseball enthusiasts,” Peralta said.
The Arizona vintage baseball season is capped off with the Copper City Classic Vintage Base Ball Tournament in Bisbee. This is a three-day event that all clubs throughout the state are invited to join.
Baseball has a long history in the Yuma community. Based on research from the Arizona Sentinel, the predecessor to the Yuma Sun, the earliest organized baseball club in Yuma dates to 1874. The players gathered on Main Street, with one team comprised mostly of experienced members that had played baseball “in the States,” and the opposing team comprised of Yuma natives.
The Arizona Sentinel reported: “We have not room to give a detailed description of the game, but the native boys were victorious by great odds. The vanquished nine accepted their defeat with great good humor, as they are gentlemen.”
Those interested in learning more about vintage baseball or the Yuma Aces Vintage Base Ball Club may contact Darci Peralta at 928-379-0706 or by email at YumaAcesBB@gmail.com.