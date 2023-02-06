The Colorado River State Historic Park will be hosting several events in March and April. Park officials want to get the word out as early as possible so the public will save the dates on their calendars.
On Saturday, March 11, the Yuma Aces Vintage Base Ball Club, a newly organized baseball team will host games featuring clubs from the Arizona Vintage Base Ball League. The games will take place at the park from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the park located at 201 N. 4th Ave.
The Yuma Aces is a newly organized baseball team bringing the game of vintage baseball to the community. The team, officially known as a “club” among vintage baseball enthusiasts, is the first of its kind in Yuma and is the newest club organized within the Arizona Vintage Base Ball League.
Entry into the park will be $10 per person. The event will include a lot of raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing and food vendors. Alcohol will be served.
Guests are asked not to bring their own drinks and pets are not allowed in the park. However, they are encouraged to bring cash for the drawings and chairs.
The Arizona Vintage Base Ball League has eight clubs including the Bisbee Black Sox, Higley Haymakers, Maricopa Maidens, Mesa Miners, Peoria Smelters, Phoenix Senators, Tucson Saguaros and, of course, the Yuma Aces.
What is Vintage Base Ball (the organization spells it with two words)? Club teams are dedicated to preserving and promoting the history of baseball played by 1860s rules. Clubs compete wearing period reproduction uniforms and use period authentic equipment.
“They follow baseball rules from the 19th century in order to accurately present the history of baseball to the public,” noted Sarah Halligan, communications specialist for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, which oversees the Colorado River State Park.
Those interested in playing with Vintage Base Ball are invited to join the Yuma Aces. The organization is always looking for new players or new clubs in Arizona. For information, contact Johnee “Bear” Peralta at 928-379-2859 or Darci “Giggles” Peralta at 928-379-0706 or shoot an email to YumaAcesBB@gmail.com.
On April 1, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area will present the Haru Matsuri Festival, an Asian and Pacific Islander celebration, at the park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The festivities will include live performances throughout the day, including Hawaiian hula and fire dancers, taiko drummers, martial arts performance, haiku poetry display, informational booths and culturally inspired vendors and food.
Admissions will be available at the gate on the day of the festival. Admission for adults will be $10; for senior citizens 62 and over, $8; and for children 7 to 16, $5. Admission will be free for children 6 and under.