SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – With two shootings on Wednesday, in which four people lost their lives and another four were injured, the streak of violence that has been ongoing in this city continued.
In the first incident Wednesday, two men were shot to death and one was wounded on Félix Contreras Avenue between 39th and 40th Streets, northeast of the city.
Hours later, a woman and a man were gunned down while they were in a vehicle outside a market located on 42nd Street and Colima Avenue.
That incident also left a man in another vehicle wounded by gunshot wounds. A couple was also injured in that incident.
Since Jan. 13, armed attacks and robberies have increased in the city, with several homicides occurring.
On Wednesday, Mayor Santos González Yescas referred to the events of the day in a message on social media.
“I regret and condemn the violent events this afternoon in our city that left multiple victims. I trust that the expert authorities will carry out the pertinent investigations to find those responsible, with the support of the three levels of government,” he said.
The Sonora State Attorney General’s Office announced that it is investigating the events of Wednesday.
“Among the lines of investigation opened by the Prosecutor’s Office in the first attack, is included that related to the criminal background of the deceased, such as repeated robbery and drug dealing. The social, family and work environment will also be taken into account,” the office noted.
On Monday, the week opened with a shooting that occurred in the area of Chihuahua Avenue and an alley between 11th and 12th streets. Injuries were reported that night, and one death was confirmed the next day.
In addition, at least three bodies with signs of violence were found in the valley and on the road to El Golfo de Santa Clara.
Gonzalez Yescas said on social media Monday that they would review public security strategies in a meeting with police agencies, noting that he would inform the public of the result, which has not yet happened.