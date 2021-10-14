A violent felon who was apprehended earlier this year by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.
Fredy Zuniga-Caceras was convicted of reentry of a removed alien on Oct. 7 and will be deported upon completion of his sentence.
Zuniga-Caceras was apprehended by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents on June 1, after he entered the country illegally with a small group of Honduran nationals.
A records check following his apprehension revealed that Zuniga-Caceras had been previously convicted of felonious assault – malicious wounding or maiming in 2009 in Virginia.
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and subsequently deported.
