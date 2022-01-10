Arizona’s Children Association will hold its Bidding for a Better Community live, virtual auction on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to raise money to support Yuma’s “most vulnerable” children and families.
Find the auction link here: https://events.handbid.com/auctions/bidding-for-a-better-community.
“The funds raised from Bidding for a Better Community help our clients not only survive, but thrive,” said Barbara Krusko, chief development officer at AzCA. “Participants in this fundraiser will be directly supporting Yuma families who are struggling to meet their basic needs.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit AzCA’s emergency funds for youth and families facing financial hardships. Donations will be tax deductible as a charitable contribution.
Community members turn to AzCA daily with requests for basic needs including baby formula, educational supplies, help with utility bills and more.
According to the organization, AzCA’s ability to fulfill the increase in requests for aid “is imperative to the livelihood of these families. In these uncertain times, it is critical that AzCA continues its mission of protecting children, empowering youth and strengthening families.”
AzCA is one of the oldest and largest statewide comprehensive child welfare and behavioral health not-for-profit agencies in Arizona.
Sponsorships are currently available. For more information or to provide an in-kind donation, contact Kari at KTatar@ArizonasChildren.org or call 928-344-8800 ext. 2332.
For more information on Bidding for a Better Community and Arizona’s Children Association, visit the website at arizonaschildren.org.