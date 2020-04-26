To mutually celebrate and show support for the Class of 2020 as they grieve the series of “lasts” no longer happening due to state-mandated school closures, one local woman spearheaded a virtual campaign for seniors in Yuma.
Through a Facebook group labeled “Adopt a Senior — Class of 2020 Yuma, AZ,” Megan Butler invited parents to place their high school seniors for “adoption” by community members who wanted to show them a little love and kindness.
“I feel for all of our seniors,” Butler said. “They’ve worked so hard for 13 years to complete each year of school, and for it to be abruptly stopped in the culmination of the whole thing...is really out of anybody’s hands, but I wanted to take a little of the control back and say, ‘No, we’re still going to celebrate our seniors. We’re going to cheer them on and help them to know that we’re really proud of them and we haven’t forgotten about them.’ This isn’t going to take away from all that they’ve done.”
According to Butler, the campaign took off almost overnight, accumulating about a hundred new members within the first hour. Within a week, 900 seniors had been paired with one or multiple “adopters” who’ve gone out of their way to send or deliver thoughtful notes, flowers, care packages stocked with their favorite snacks and other gifts to their adopted high schoolers.
“I don’t think any of us were expecting that kind of love and support from the community,” said Zilah Barrera, a senior at Cibola High School. “I think we’re all really thankful and grateful to have a community that cares that much about us during this hard time. It really lifted a lot of our spirits — I know it made me feel better, considering that these were the days we were supposed to have prom and our senior ditch day and we just have to spend it at home now. So that really helped lift the mood.”
Barrera was adopted by three different families, and she said each one has made her feel supported by their gifts and kind gestures.
“It honestly really means a lot, because without the whole page I’m pretty sure nobody would have had the idea,” Zilah Barrera said. “I think it’s really cool that they took time out of their day to go out of their way to do this for me and everybody else that’s graduating.”
According to Barrera’s mom, Delilah Barrera, the campaign has helped their family — especially Zilah — maintain a sense of positivity and assurance that they aren’t going through this alone.
“Especially right now, everybody’s going through a hard time financially and with jobs, and it’s so nice to see how giving everybody is to make them feel good, to put a smile on their face,” she said. “And of course, any time anybody makes your kid feel special, they have a special place in your heart.”
Much like the seniors and their families, the experience has been impactful for the adopters as well.
When Crane School District teacher Josh Topp joined the page, he was on the lookout for some former students he’d taught as middle schoolers; the only problem was that many of them were being adopted within minutes of their “adoptee post” appearing on the page.
“I think that was a phenomenal problem for me to have,” Topp said. “Seeing all those kids get adopted, I’m just really proud of the Yuma community for coming together and being so willing and quick to adopt all these incredible kids that are probably feeling very, very anxious about the future with all the uncertainty in such a chaotic time.”
So rather than scouting students he knew, Topp decided to branch out and adopt one he didn’t. After getting a list of his senior’s favorite things, Topp delivered a gift to the student’s house and spent some time getting to know him and his mother.
“He shared with me his favorite parts of high school and how he wants to be a physical therapist,” Topp said. “He mentioned that people with injuries would come to him sad and down because they couldn’t play their favorite sport or workout, and he wanted to be the guy that helped them heal and be happy again. I immediately could tell from that conversation that this kid has a huge heart and I just think this idea was a fantastic idea.”
For Topp, adopting a senior has been a rewarding way to “pay it forward,” and he intends to take the things he’s learned through the experience back to school with him this fall as he teaches fourth grade and oversees student council at H.L. Suverkrup Elementary.
“I just have this gut feeling that God crossed our paths for a reason,” Topp said. “I definitely plan on checking up on him and making sure he’s doing OK, and I let him know he could reach out to me if there’s anything that he needed. It’s definitely made me think about the things that we do for each other and the actions that we take with each other and just being kind and making sure others know that we do care. As a teacher, that’s my job. These kids need to know that there are caring adults out there who care about them and their futures.”
While the page has phased from adoptions to “Shoutouts And Thank Yous” for all the matches made, Butler still urges others to continue offering support and encouragement to the seniors in their lives.
“This crisis we’re going through doesn’t define their school experience,” she said. “They are still just as accomplished and they’ve achieved just as much at the end of this as they would be if they were still having their graduation. And they need to know how proud we are of them.”