A newly formed education advocacy group will host two virtual discussion forums to allow Yuma County residents to talk about barriers to learning faced by Hispanic students.
The lack of access to learning technology amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the overall effect of the virus on Hispanic households will be among the subjects to be discussed, but the forums will also cover other topics related to learning barriers for Hispanics, said Stephanie Parra, executive director of ALL In Education.
Parra, a Yuma native who recently took the helm of the Phoenix-based non-profit organization, and its founder, Luis Avila, will serve as facilitators for the virtual “community discussions” that are planned around the state.
Two forums will be held for Yuma County residents, the first taking place at 7 p.m. Wednesday for English speakers, followed by a forum for Spanish speakers at 7 p.m. Thursday.
People wishing to take part in the virtual forums need to register at the organization’s website, allineducation.org. They will then be directed how to access the forums on their computers or cell phones.
Parra said the purpose of the virtual “community conversations” is to create “a space where parents and the community can share their concerns and finds answers to their questions about children’s needs during school closures.”
She say the pandemic has merely served to widen learning inequities.
“There exists a huge concern in the education community that many students from low-income households don’t have the resources necessary not the appropriate access to learning during (the period) of school closures,” she said.
Based on comments gleaned from the forums for Yuma County residents plus those held for people elsewhere in the state, ALL In Education will prepare a report to be provided to the governor, state lawmakers, the Arizona superintendent of public instruction and other policymakers in education.
Parra said ALL In Education will also partner with The Arizona Capitol Times in hosting a town hall on education inequities, in which Arizona school superintendents will be invited to participate.
Parra is the first person to hold the post of executive director ALL In Education. A graduate of Cibola High School, Parra holds a bachelor’s degree in justice studies and a master’s in higher and post-secondary education. Currently, she serves as president of Phoenix Union High School District’s governing board.
Parra said she was “thrilled” to serve as executive director. “This cause is exactly the kind of organization Arizona Latino students and families need to be successful; one that listens, values their perspective, and shares their experiences. I look forward to collaborating with our community and local leaders to move our Latino families forward and advance educational equity in Arizona.