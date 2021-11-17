Members of the community are invited to a virtual panel event titled “Tourism in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion.” The event will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
The program will include the most important aspects of the tourism industry between Arizona and Mexico, the promotion of the touristic assets of the 4FrontED binational megaregion, which includes Yuma County, Imperial Valley, California; San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, and Mexicali, Baja California.
The panel will also touch on the strategies implemented by the participating entities to address the current challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the border restrictions for non-essential travelers between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
The distinguished group of panelists includes Kim G. Sabow, president and CEO of Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association; Marcus Carney, executive director of Visit Yuma; Nancy Minor, director of the Tourism and Conventions Committee of the City of Mexicali; Daniel Sohn, CEO of the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce; Tania Castillo, director of the Department of Tourism for San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora; and Alejandro Corrales Felix, a Sonoran entrepreneur and influencer.
“Tourism is economic development and economic development is tourism. Taking advantage and capitalizing on the non-essential travel ban lift, is key to the economic well-being of our binational region,” said Alejandro Figueroa, the event’s moderator and director of economic development and intergovernmental affairs for Yuma County.
“Visitors from Mexico are critical to Arizona’s economy with more than 20 million traveling to Arizona each year, spending more than $2.5 billion shopping in malls and other retail outlets, eating in restaurants, staying in hotels, and conducting other business. This activity is an important lifeline to our entire state, especially our border communities,” Sabow said.
“We are pleased that the U.S. government has reopened our borders with Mexico and Canada to jumpstart international travel as we approach peak travel season, and we look forward to welcoming Mexican visitors safely back to Arizona,” she added.
The 4FrontED Governing Group pointed out that the binational megaregion has unique landscapes for outdoor activities, including the Colorado River, Mittry Lake in Yuma, the sand dunes in Imperial County, the “Ruta del Dátil” (Date Route) in San Luis Rio Colorado, among many others.
The megaregion also offers visitors the opportunity to experience a fusion of cultures, including the stunning “Chinesca” in Mexicali, the Yuma Territorial Prison State Park, and the Cocopah and Indian Tribes, to name a few.
“The pandemic has made us reinvent the way to promote tourism all over the world, and the US-Mexico region has not been the exception, the group stated in a press release.
“It’s more important now than ever to ensure that we are working collaboratively and as a region, as we look to rebuild after all the challenges and loss we have all seen over the last few years. Building towards a strong future requires us all and as a binational region, we are poised to rebound and grow together,” Carney said.
With more than 71,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram, Alejandro Corrales Felix has created a very organic way to promote tourism in his native Sonora. He combines elements of Sonoran traditions and entrepreneurship.
“With your ideas and your creativity, break the mold of what is already established,” Corrales Felix noted.
The bilingual event will offer simultaneous interpretation services. Registration is required through the following link: https://lnkd.in/eKGPNT3H.
For additional information, please visit www.4fronted.org, follow the @4FrontED social media platforms or send an email to nmendez@4fronted.org.