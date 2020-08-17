Yumans may find more incentive to order takeout from their favorite local restaurant Thursday evening as eateries across the city participate in a “Take-out Takeover” to raise funds for the United Way Drive for School Supplies, an annual effort to outfit local students with brand-new backpacks with school supplies.
Spearheaded by the NexGen Leadership Council – a nonprofit networking group for young professionals in Yuma – the takeover is aimed at raising $2,000 in a one-hour window for the cause.
The takeover coincides with NexGen’s monthly “Third Thursday” event, which has taken a virtual approach in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, individuals can tune in to the club’s Facebook page @nexgenyuma for a live broadcast featuring local leaders in education who will share their take on the importance of the drive and its translation to schools’ new learning environment amid COVID-19, as well as answer questions posed by viewers.
According to NexGen’s co-founder and board President Matt Molenar, the club has been a strong supporter of the Drive for School Supplies for 11 years now. While NexGen has traditionally hosted takeovers at Lutes Casino to raise funds for the cause in years past, COVID-19 altered those plans this year. After a little brainstorming with the club’s executive board on creative ways to fundraise while protecting the health and wellness of the community, the idea for the “Take-out Takeover” was manifested.
The takeover’s still-growing list of participants include Prison Hill Brewing Co., El Charro, Takos and Beer, Flat Top Grill, Lutes Casino, CryO’s Refreshment Center, Pint House Bar and Grill, and Wheezy’s Restaurant and Sports Bar.
“They’re kicking back a little of a percentage (to the cause), but we’re going to be sending a ton of people in and they’re going to be busy, and that’s what restaurants need right now,” Molenar said. “So it’s a win-win here.”
In addition to the “Take-out Takeover” and corporate business sponsorships, a virtual fundraiser will allow individuals to make donations throughout the event. According to Molenar, donors are eligible for door prizes, and they can add their name to the pool by posting in the comments section of the live broadcast indicating that they made a donation.
“Between those three things, I think we’re going to blow away (the goal of) $2,000,” Molenar said.
As a club focused on incorporating networking opportunities, professional development and community service into its events, Molenar said Thursday’s will do just that.
“It combines all three,” he said. “The social networking aspect, because we’re all coming together on this broadcast and it’s inclusive and participatory; the professional development, because you’re going to be hearing from educational leaders in our community; and of course community service, because we’re participating in this awesome fundraiser where all of the money stays local. United Way works directly with teachers, and the teachers identify in confidence which students have a need and also provide a precise list of the supplies they need for their classroom, and they literally stuff the backpacks to each teacher, each grade and each school’s specific need.”
As a father, Molenar said he has a heightened awareness of the need for these resources locally and the impact that supporting the Drive for School Supplies has in fulfilling it.
“It just makes me so much more aware of how important that is,” he said. “It’s hard enough to be a kid going in for their first day of school, and to think of the disadvantage and the confidence you would lose and the inability to learn if you didn’t have a nice backpack and the supplies that you need – it breaks my heart to think that would be a reality for any kid.
“So to combat that is, I think, one of the best causes we can do in Yuma. Anything we can do to offset that, we are going to do.”
For additional information and updates leading up to the event, visit the NexGen Yuma Facebook page, @nexgenyuma.