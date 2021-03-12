Virtual Music on Main festival to premiere Saturday

Music on Main, the latest in this year’s series of virtual festivals, will premiere on the City of Yuma’s social media and government television channels at 4 p.m. this Saturday.
Featuring performances from five musical acts, this year’s Music on Main comes to your TV, desktop or mobile device, instead of the live event annually held on Main Street the week of St. Patrick’s Day.
The event will start with the United Yuma Firefighters Pipes and Drums, who will perform while visiting several hot spots in Historic Downtown Yuma.
Local bands Ras Jahge and the Raging Hyenas and singer/guitarist Ben Clayton will be shown performing pre-recorded rooftop sets.
A special performance will feature Safety Orange, a band that had been scheduled to perform at Music on Main in 2020 before that event became the first local festival to be shut down due to concerns about COVID-19.
“While we won’t be able to fill our Main Street Downtown District this year, we’re bringing the sound of Irish music and celebration to your home,” said Yuma Festivals Coordinator Joanne Fiser. “Feel free to wear green, have a good time and maybe dance in your living room Saturday to our Music on Main Street/St. Pat’s Day celebration.”
View Music on Main beginning 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13, on the following platforms:
Cable channel City 73 for Spectrum subscribers.
City of Yuma Government on Facebook.
CityOfYuma on YouTube.
Cityofyumaaz on Instagram.