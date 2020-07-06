Since June 1, students enrolled in Crane School District’s 8-week virtual summer school have traveled to far-off places like Hawaii and Taiwan, dabbled in innovative design and learned the art of sautéing and mise en place — a French culinary phrase meaning “everything in its place”.
With 15 teachers and over 300 students enrolled across the county, the virtual summer school is open for business via Zoom each weekday, with core objectives like math, English language arts and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and engaging enrichments like cooking, art, music and physical education. Through foreign language, students are also learning to communicate through their choice of Spanish, German and Mandarin.
“This is an experiment for us in some ways,” said Director of Curriculum and Instruction Abby Pemberton. “We’ve never had (a summer school) go eight weeks long like this. What’s interesting is we weren’t sure too many parents would even sign up when we said, ‘This is going to be eight weeks long and it’s all going to be virtual.’ But we were shocked by how many people wanted it, which shows you the level of concern of parents out there that their children are getting the education they need. It shows you that a lot of parents do want to know their children are going to be able to do the work of the grade level that they’re going into this year, and that during the COVID shutdown they realized that...what they were receiving during that time was nowhere near what a child normally gets in an educational situation.”
Making up for that missed instructional time, the virtual summer school is meant to pique students’ educational interest and keep their learning skills sharp while helping those who need it gain back what they lost during the stress of the closures.
While there are no grades for their work, students receive ongoing feedback from their teachers, and there’s still a level of accountability for completing their work and meeting class expectations.
“It’s an intense program,” said Pemberton. “We give 25 hours of instruction during the week when you look at how it’s set up. The expectation is that students will do about 25 hours of work a week, and that’s a lot.”
Most of the students are up for the challenge, though, and it seems that their motivation is due in large part to teachers like Heather McEntee, Baby DuBay and TJ Thorp who “bring their own excitement” each day.
“We really have to make sure we’re providing a meaningful experience for them,” Thorp said. “It can’t just be, ‘Oh we’re going to come into this Zoom meeting and do your work today,’ because they can do that on their own. The fact is, these kids have been at home for three months already and are going to be at home for another two months beyond this. They really don’t have a lot to do right now and I think in a lot of cases, even TV and video games are starting to get boring. They’re looking for something to do that’s different and engaging, and coming to summer school with us gives them that something to do. Plus, it’s an opportunity for them to interact with other kids.”
During summer school, Thorp is teaching sixth-grade STEM and physical education. And although they’re two areas of study, his students often find them fused together — like a recent yoga session on flexibility that doubled as an anatomy lesson on joints, giving more meaning to their movements.
“With the P.E. I always try to incorporate some form of science, because the fact is anatomy is a huge part of science throughout all areas of the curriculum,” he said.
Amongst the trio of teachers, the general consensus is that the sense of community they’re accustomed to fostering in the classroom has been surprisingly easy to build in this virtual setting.
“You’d think it would be hard to build that classroom community virtually, but it really wasn’t for my kids and myself,” said DuBay. “We’ve really gotten to know each other and know each other’s likes. We even have one student who plays the piano, so he plays a little song for us every time we come on (a Zoom call). I had only had experience building a classroom community in the classroom...and I didn’t realize that you could build a community so strong virtually. We don’t get to see each other in person, we don’t get to give those hugs and those high-fives, but for me and my kids it’s really not much different at all. I almost want to say we’re able to build a stronger community because we see so much of each others’ home lives.”
While DuBay typically teaches fourth-graders at Gowan Science Academy, virtual summer school has found her working with students who’ve just completed second grade.
“I’ve never worked with kids this small, and I really, really, really love them,” she said. “They are so awesome. I went into (teaching) fourth grade because I like the idea that they’re big enough to do stuff for themselves but still young enough to care, but I find that these (students) are even more like that, they care even more.”
As for McEntee, her experience teaching in Crane’s virtual iLearning Academy has come in handy for the task at hand.
“I have the added bonus, since I’m teaching eighth grade, of having one session that’s predominantly Centennial (Middle School) and another that’s predominantly Crane (Middle School,” she said. “So almost all of these kids know each other, have probably been to school with each other at least three or more years. Everyone is in a whole new world and they’re taking it in stride pretty well from what I’ve seen.”
As they prepare for ninth grade this fall, McEntee’s students are also getting some help on laying the foundation for the art and foreign language basics they’ll need in high school.
“A lot of them wanted to get a jump on what next year’s academics would look like in hopes that they could be ahead of the game,” McEntee said. “A lot of them are thinking ahead past middle school into what their high school life would be like and just wanting to be successful there as well.”
And as school is likely to look different for students this fall — particularly for Crane students, who will return to learning in a virtual or hybrid setting — this summer school has been instrumental in helping families become more acquainted with online learning, Pemberton said.
“We have families who have chosen to engage in virtual summer school for a variety of reasons,” she said. “For some, it’s so their kids have something to do; for others, it’s because they are very concerned their children may have lost a lot of schooling during that time when there wasn’t formal schooling going on. For parents who might choose not to send their child back to school (in a hybrid setting), it’s a great way to get a sense of what virtual learning is like and how successful they might be in it.”
The virtual summer school will continue through July 24, giving students a four-week break before schools are slated to reopen for the 2020-2021 academic year on August 17.