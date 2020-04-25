Virus cases climb in SLRC

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. -- One month after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed here, the number of residents of this city infected by the virus climbed to 96 this week, accounting for nearly half of all confirmed cases in Sonora, the state’s health director said.
As of Thursday, six residents of the border city across from Yuma County had died from COVID-19. Throughout Sonora, the death tally was 22.
In an update on Facebook Thursday night, Enrique Clausen, the state’s health director, said health officials expected the number of cases and deaths across the state to reach a peak sometime between May 10 and 20, and he called on residents to remain in their homes to help flatten the curve.
COVID-19 has reached “a stage of rapid expansion” in the state, Clausen said. “In no way is the virus under control.”
The virus claimed the lives of two people this week in San Luis Rio Colorado -- a 45-year-old man on Tuesday and a 51-year-old-woman on Wednesday. Both had underlying health conditions, state health officials said.
In all, there were 199 confirmed cases in Sonora as of Thursday night. The number of cases in San Luis Rio Colorado far exceeded the next highest tally, 37, in Hermosillo, a city with a population four times higher.
Earlier this week, Clausen said the state health department would be sending a team of doctors and medical specialists to San Luis Rio Colorado to try to determine why the city’s number of COVID-19 cases was so high compared to the rest of the state, and to look at measures currently in place to contain the virus.
In Thursday’s update, Clausen said Sonora had reached a trend of exponential growth in cases previously seen in cities in the United States and Europe, and he renewed calls for residents to refrain from travel and to remain in their homes as much as possible.
For several weeks, Sonora communities on the Sea of Cortez that traditionally are popular tourist destinations, such as El Golfo de Santa Clara and Rocky Point, have closed access to visitors, as part of measures to fight the pandemic.
In efforts to control the spread of the virus in San Luis Rio Colorado, police have stopped vehicles and set up traffic checkpoints to question motorists about their reasons for being on the street.
This week, the city’s mayor, Santos Gonzalez, said that strategy had reduced the number of vehicles on the road from 11,215 each day to 3,020, but he said the goal is to bring down the number to 1,800 daily.
“Stay at home,” Gonzalez said in a Facebook message to residents, “because if you don’t, we will pay the consequences later.”
Gonzalez attributed the city’s high case rate to its geographical location on the border.
Meanwhile in Baja California this week, Mexicali, across from Calexico, recorded 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths related to the virus, while Tijuana, across from San Diego, had 557 cases and 86 deaths.