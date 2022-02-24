Although COVID-19 infection cases are still trending downward, officials urged residents to continue to take precautionary measures, such as wearing masks, due to the high transmission rate in Yuma County.
Maria Nunez, deputy director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District, told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that the current transmission rate of more than 100 per 100,000 population in the last week places the county in the high level of community transmission.
The latest surge peaked the week ending Jan. 22, when 5,315 positive cases were reported. For the week ending Feb 19, 520 cases were reported in Yuma County.
Health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Wednesday, bringing the total cases to 61,983 and total deaths to 1,122.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that these figures do not include at-home tests, which do not need to be reported. Consequently, he said, the county doesn’t have a true sense of the infection rate.
This will be the last week that Yuma County issues a daily update, following the lead of the Arizona Department of Health Services, which will start providing weekly updates.
Yuma Regional Medical Center on Wednesday reported 56 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 44 unvaccinated, eight in the intensive care unit and 12 on ventilators.
Nunez encouraged residents to get vaccinated and boosted. “Vaccines will keep you from getting really sick,” she said.
Vaccines are available at the Health Department, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Walk-ins are now accepted. Those who prefer to make an appointment may call 928-317-4550.
The Health Department continues to go to the outlying areas of the county to vaccinate residents. On Thursday, staff inoculated more than 500 residents in San Luis, Arizona. On the previous Sunday, staff went to the swapmeet to offer the vaccine.
“Our staff is working really hard to get the vaccine out to the community,” Nunez said, adding that they are willing to work extra hours to get people vaccinated.
In total, the Health Department has vaccinated 360,148 people in Yuma County, which is 82% of the overall population, and 141,277, or 76%, are fully vaccinated.
Reyes pointed out that the numbers might be “a little skewed” due to the current influx of winter visitors.
He also noted that the omicron variant of the virus is very contagious, so the more people who are vaccinated, the less chance of another surge.
In addition, Reyes said, the majority of people getting infected and dying are between the ages of 20-40. “At that particular age group, there’s a sense of invincibility. You think nothing can happen to you,” he said. “Just be careful out there.”
The positivity rate in Yuma County is 17.2% “so we’re still not there,” Nunez said, noting that prevention is still the best policy as well as getting tested and staying home if feeling sick.
Tony Badilla, director of emergency management, noted that free testing opportunities are still plentiful in the county. Testing is available at the Health Department, pharmacies, clinics and through home tests. The county lists testing sites on its website at www.yumacountyaz.gov.
Badilla explained that Embry Health has opened more testing sites in Yuma, including at Real Life Church, 1545 S. Avenue C, Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, and Beehive Homes, 1843 W. 25th St., as well as Desert Grace Community Church, 12134 N. Frontage Road, St. John Neumann Roman Catholic, 11545 E. 40th St., and Faith Baptist Church, 1535 S. 8th Ave. For more information, call 480-376-2170.
Also, every home in the U.S. can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from www.covidtests.gov or www.usps.com/covidtest. They are completely free, with no shipping charges.
Reyes emphasized the need for continued vigilance. “Please remember that the way this situation can get really bad is for people not to pay attention to their health and be a source of infection as opposed to the source of a cure,” he said.
“I wouldn’t go out as far as to say we’re past the peak and we’re done with this,” he added. “It seems to be that it’s become more endemic than pandemic. As a society, we need to understand, it’s not going to go away, we’re going to have to learn to live with it. And we need to start shifting the message more to protect yourself at all times and keep your distance if you feel sick.”