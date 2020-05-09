In a recent virtual information session conducted via Facebook Live, Yuma Union High School District administration addressed the topic of diplomas, indicating changes to the timeline in which some campuses were initially expected to receive printed diplomas and covers to distribute to the Class of 2020.
According to the district, YUHSD campuses work with vendors through a request for proposal (RFP) process to secure graduation regalia, diplomas and diploma covers, which are paid for by student clubs as using taxpayer dollars to purchase these items is considered a “gift of public funds” and thus a violation of Article 9, Section 7 of the Arizona State Constitution.
In recent years, YUHSD schools have entered contracts with Balfour and Jostens, two of “the largest and most widely used graduation regalia companies in the world.” However, due to the effects of COVID-19 on businesses, the companies are facing delays in printing, placing a hold on the district’s receipt and distribution of diplomas to students.
As a solution, Print Zoom, located at 2511 E. 24th St. Suite A, is donating roughly 1,000 to 1,100 paper diplomas to YUHSD campuses impacted by the delays.
“This is my community,” said Jon Perry, a Cibola High School alumnus and owner of Print Zoom. “And the one thing we do in this community is look after each other. This is a very pivotal point in these students’ lives and if I can give a point of resolution to them on their academic path going into the future, it’s a good feeling. It would be very unfortunate if they were held up over something so greatly beyond their control. I saw what happened, and I knew I had the capability of putting together a solution now.”
YUHSD notes that any student in need of proof of graduation for employment, military enlistment or college admissions should contact his or her school office. Additionally, official transcripts are available by request on students’ respective school websites via Parchment.
“While the Class of 2020 has already undergone a tremendous amount of upheaval and disappointment, we can assure all graduates that they will receive a diploma and diploma cover that is consistent with the expectations of the graduating cohort before them,” the district wrote in a statement to families.