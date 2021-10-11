The theme of the 2021 Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade is “Favorite Holiday Traditions,” with a focus on home, family and the traditions that make Christmas and winter holidays special.
The parade will be held on Dec. 11, but Visit Yuma made the announcement this month so participants can start planning.
A favorite Yuma tradition for nearly two decades, this parade typically draws more than 40,000 Yuma residents and visitors to the Historic North End each year to celebrate the holiday season.
The parade covers more than three miles, with plenty of space for spectators. It kicks off at 6 p.m. on 4th Avenue and winds through Historic Downtown Yuma, with spectators lining the parade route to view the lighted creations as the parade marches by.
The parade is named in honor of its creator, Dorothy Young, a much-loved event coordinator with Yuma Heritage Festivals, who had often indicated that the electric light parade was her favorite event.
This year, to recognize the parade’s best entries, a panel of judges will choose winners for several categories, including the Dorothy Young Memorial Trophy for Best Performance by a Marching Band and the Mary Jane Allen Award for Best Depiction of the Parade Theme.
Parade entry forms can be found at www.VisitYuma.com.