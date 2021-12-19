Visit Yuma names electric parade winners

This year, the awards for the 2021 Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade went to two repeat winners and three entrants who have not previously won.
Visit Yuma, which organizes the popular annual event, recently named this year’s award winners for the Dec. 11 parade, which had the theme of “Favorite Holiday Traditions.”
The following entrants won top honors in the 18th annual Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade:
• Mary Jane Allen Award for Best Depiction of Parade Theme: Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, Troop No. 435
• Best Float: RDO Equipment
• Best Vehicle: Solo Riders Car Club
• Best Walking/Performing: Gadsden Folkloric Group
• Dorothy Young Memorial Trophy Best Performing Band: San Luis High School Marching Band
The Gadsden Folkloric Group and San Luis High School Marching Band are the repeat winners, according to Visit Yuma spokesperson Amber Scarsella.
The parade, a favorite tradition for nearly a generation, typically draws more than 40,000 Yuma residents and visitors to the Historic North End each year to celebrate the holiday season. This year the memorable event included nearly 70 lighted, festive entries.
“We are proud to have brought back the incredible annual tradition of the Dorothy Young Memorial Light Parade after a year’s absence,” said Marcus O. Carney, Visit Yuma’s executive director.
“It was clear the community was ready to celebrate their favorite annual Yuma holiday tradition by putting together incredible floats, performances and showing up en masse to the parade,” he added.
He also noted that “this fantastic community event happens through the cooperative work of many community members and should be proud of how well the parade turned out. We are proud of the winners and all the hard work their groups put into the parade.”
Deidre Meerchaum, facilities manager for Gowan Company, located on Main Street in Historic Downtown Yuma, reflected on what the annual parade means to the community. “Gowan Company employees and their families continue to enjoy watching the parade downtown each year. It’s always great to see the community come together for this event,” she said.
Regina Twomey of APS said, “Judging the light parade has become one of my favorite Christmas traditions. It was so exciting to see the creativity of our community and the talent of our students on full display.
“Each year our Arizona Public Service dock crew looks forward to this parade and to bringing Santa down the parade route for all of the kids to see. It was fun to see Main Street buzzing with energy and Christmas spirit. I can’t wait to see what parade entries the community comes up with next year,” Twomey added.
Visit Yuma thanked parade sponsors APS, Yuma Regional Medical Center, Southwest Gas, Lockheed Martin, Yuma International Airport, AEA Federal Credit Union and Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
The visitors bureau explained that the parade is named in honor of its creator, Dorothy Young, a “much loved” event coordinator with Yuma Heritage Festivals, who had often indicated that the electric light parade was her favorite event.