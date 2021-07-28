Visit Yuma names new executive director

Visit Yuma has named Marcus Carney the new executive director effective Monday. Carney was most recently tourism manager for Visit Seattle.
A committee that included Visit Yuma board members and community representatives selected Carney after a national search that began in May when current executive director Linda Morgan announced her intention to retire as of July 30.
Carney has an extensive background in tourism and has a bachelor’s degree in tourism management from the University of South Carolina.
“The board of directors is excited to welcome Marcus to Visit Yuma,” said David Carvell, board chairman. “With Marcus’s strong background in tourism, his passion and his ability to build relationships, the board feels that VY is poised to continue making news around the world and to advance to the next level as Arizona’s most authentic destination.”
“I am excited about the opportunity to sell Yuma and move forward with the program of work that Visit Yuma has developed,” Carney said. “Linda has left Visit Yuma with an incredible reputation and her shoes are impossible to fill. I look forward to bringing a different outlook and I know I can best utilize my skills and experience to grow Yuma as a year-round destination. This is exactly where I want to be in my career.”
He added: “Visit Yuma has an incredible staff in place, and I look forward to working with them. While Visit Yuma has chosen me, I chose Yuma because of the amazing people I’ve met and I look forward to learning and getting to know all the tourism stakeholders, VY members, the community at-large and our visitors.”