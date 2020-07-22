Changes are coming for Visit Yuma and the Colorado River State Historic Park.
For the past number of years, the visitors bureau has operated the Visitors Information Center (VIC) from the front of the park, as well as assisted with park admissions. Visit Yuma recently announced that it is consolidating all of its operations, including the VIC, to a new location by the end of September.
When the Visit Yuma Board of Directors and Executive Director Linda Morgan met for strategic planning in April 2019, one of the topics was the eventual relocation of the administrative offices and the Visitor Information Center to under one roof.
“It makes sense for the synergy that would be created, the reduced expense and the ability to create something that is unique and authentic for Yuma and its visitors,” Visit Yuma said in a press release.
This year, due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Visit Yuma had to reevaluate its operation due to the “significant” reduction in the city’s hospitality tax revenue. Uncertain about future revenue typically generated through tours and specialty dinners, consolidating resources has become necessary for Visit Yuma.
The Visitor Information Center moved into the Colorado River State Historic Park (CRSHP) in 2009, and the administrative offices have been located at the Yuma Heritage Center, 180 W. 1st St., since the summer of 2013. Both leases were up in June, at the same time that a “beautifully remodeled historic building” located at 264 S. Main St. in downtown Yuma became available.
“We jumped at the chance,” Morgan explained. “Christine McConnaughay of Realty Executives, and owner of the building, understood our desire to be in this highly visible location that would be easy for visitors to find and in a building that exudes the warm and inviting vibe of Yuma.”
“I’m really excited about what Visit Yuma will bring to the redevelopment of the downtown area,” McConnaughay said.
Morgan noted that while Visit Yuma “appreciate(s) the opportunities that have been afforded us at the two current locations, we are excited about all the new opportunities that this new location will provide.”
Even though the Visitor Information Center won’t be in the park any longer, Morgan added, “we look forward to continuing to promote the CRSHP along with all the other great attractions in Yuma.”
Until mid-summer, both Visit Yuma’s administrative offices and the Visitor Information Center will continue in their present locations, due to leasehold improvements being made to the new space. The administrative offices are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Visitor Information Center is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Effective Oct. 1, the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area will be handling park admissions on its own.
With the Visitor Information Center moving out of the Colorado River State Historic Park, the YCNHA announced that it will “accelerate” its plans to turn the main entry building into an introductory center for the Heritage Area.
The organization will enhance the theater by highlighting new footage of exhibits inside the park, the history of the Colorado River and what a national heritage area is, as well as featuring photos and information describing other parts of the YCNHA, such as the Yuma Territorial Prison, East and West Wetlands, Pivot Point, other areas of historical interest and “a few new surprises.”
Earlier this year, the Arizona State Parks and Trails officially approved a master plan for future development of the Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado River state historic parks, which are overseen by the YCNHA.
The plan includes new interactive exhibits using some of the latest in audio and visual technology, in addition to much needed restoration and preservation of historic buildings. These components will be key to the future development of an historic “mega park” concept in the YCNHA footprint.
“Dynamic waterfront locations in the desert Southwest are not easy to find, but historic downtown Yuma, located along the shores of the Lower Colorado River, offers a wide variety of entertainment options within reasonable walking distance. We are confident that a collective impact effort bringing the aspirational concept map of a mega park to life will help put Yuma on the map as a historical destination,” the organization stated in a press release.
“The citizens of Yuma, as well as all visitors to our fair city can rest assured that our team of passionate professionals will continue to work hard to ensure a memorable and safe experience at all of our YCNHA facilities,” it added.
To view the master plan and concept map of the proposed mega park, visit the YCNHA website: www.yumaheritage.com.