Yuma Regional Medical Center announced updated visitation guidelines. Beginning Monday, the hospital expanded visiting hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. At the same time, the minimum age decreases from 16 to 13 years old.

YRMC noted that while visitor restrictions help protect the health needs of patients, staff and community members, they are adjusted to best fit the current situation.

