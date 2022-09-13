Yuma Regional Medical Center announced updated visitation guidelines. Beginning Monday, the hospital expanded visiting hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. At the same time, the minimum age decreases from 16 to 13 years old.
YRMC noted that while visitor restrictions help protect the health needs of patients, staff and community members, they are adjusted to best fit the current situation.
Visitors will continue to be screened for symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as cough, fever or shortness of breath. If a visitor is not feeling well, YRMC asks that they refrain from visiting.
Masks are still required when entering any of YRMC’s healthcare facilities to keep patients and staff safe. YRMC requests that visitors bring their own mask when visiting the main hospital, the Cancer Center and any of the outpatient clinics.
Patients hospitalized in YRMC’s main bed tower, including the intensive care unit, may have two visitors at a time during visiting hours. Patients at YRMC’s outpatient clinics and facilities may bring one companion per visit.
Current visitation policies include the following:
- Emergency Department: Two companions at a time – all hours
- Surgery: One companion for duration of visit
- Cancer Center: One companion during clinic visits
- Labor and Delivery: Two companions at a time – all hours
- NICU/Pediatrics: Two parents or legal guardians – all hours