Vista High School and San Luis High School have received top “safety committee” awards of $10,000 for their success in keeping their campuses safe places to learn. The schools were recognized on Aug. 10 during Yuma Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
This marks the fourth win in a row for Vista having earned the highest award. According to YUHSD, they earned the most outright in 2020 and shared the top spot with Kofa High School in 2019 and with Gila Ridge High School in 2021. Gila Ridge and San Luis have also been past winners. The $10,000 total matches the largest amount for a single school since the safety committee awards began in the 2015-16 school year.
During August’s meeting, Director of Finance Anthony Herrera distributed checks from board-approved insurance proceeds to the safety committee for each of the six schools in the district. In order to be eligible for the funds, the campuses fulfilled several requirements for the 2021-22 school year.
YUHSD reports that each school is required to have a safety committee that meets quarterly and conducts inspections twice per school year. During those meetings and inspections, each committee is looking for building and equipment hazards and safety concerns such as damage to crosswalks and signage. They also monitor injuries on their campus throughout the school year.
VHS Principal Brett Surguine and SLHS Principal Rob Jankowski were presented checks in the amount of $10,000 for their schools incurring the fewest safety hazards and injuries on campus in 2021-22.
Other safety committee awards included: $7,000 to Yuma High School, $6,000 to Kofa High School, $5,700 to Cibola High School and $5,400 to Gila Ridge High School. Herrera and YUHSD Governing Board President Phil Townsend presented oversized checks to a representative from each campus administrative team.
The committees at each campus will now choose three proposals for how to spend the funds, and allow students and faculty to vote on which proposal to approve for improving their respective campuses.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.