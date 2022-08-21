Vista High School and San Luis High School have received top “safety committee” awards of $10,000 for their success in keeping their campuses safe places to learn. The schools were recognized on Aug. 10 during Yuma Union High School District’s governing board meeting.

This marks the fourth win in a row for Vista having earned the highest award. According to YUHSD, they earned the most outright in 2020 and shared the top spot with Kofa High School in 2019 and with Gila Ridge High School in 2021. Gila Ridge and San Luis have also been past winners. The $10,000 total matches the largest amount for a single school since the safety committee awards began in the 2015-16 school year.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you