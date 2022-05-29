Sixty-seven Vista High students celebrated their graduation on Wednesday, May 25. Walking up to receive their diplomas in Snider Auditorium on the Yuma High campus, the spring graduates took part in a day they’ll never forget.
“Congratulations to all of us who made it here today and achieved this wonderful goal,” said VHS senior Gerardo Gastelum Martinez, who was a student speaker alongside senior Maliah Gill at commencement. “This is not the end, but rather the beginning for us.”
Per a press release from the Yuma Union High School District, YUHSD Governing Board Vice President Shelley Mellon confirmed the group of graduates prior to the distribution of their diplomas. Fellow governing board member Jackie Kravitz, Superintendent Gina Thompson, Associate Superintendents Lisa Anderson and Tim Brienza and Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery were also present on behalf of the district with VHS Principal Brett Surguine and VHS Counselor Monique Slaughter.
“The weeks and days leading up to graduation are the most exciting of the year,” said Principal Surguine. “Students are motivated, they’re energetic, they see the end goal, they’re more alive than ever. Vista graduates have worked hard for this moment: to earn their diploma despite setbacks and oftentimes doubt. We are happy to see these young men and women achieve their goals and are grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate their achievements.”
This year’s VHS spring graduating class consists of:
- Alejandro Julian Aguayo
- Angela Marie Aguirrebarrena
- Aileen Isabella Alvarez-Covarrubias
- Ashley Elizabeth Amadisto
- Jordon Anthony Amado
- Olivia Priscilla Aranda
- Jazmin Alizae Arias
- Alizah Arviso
- Renzo Miguel Augustin-Ozuna
- Olivia Suzanne Avelar
- Amaya Ann Ballard
- Ayleen Camarena
- Genevy Alexia Carpio
- John Everett Casarez Jr
- Jonathan Miguel Castillo Lomeli
- Maribel Nevaeh Cisneros
- Cristopher Manuel Cordova Orozco
- Giselle Alyssa Coronado
- Jose Alfonso Cuellar
- Brent Aaron Cueto
- Jennifer Dominguez
- Mariah Alexsa Espino
- Mark Garrett Farmer
- Anthony Andrew Gastelum
- Gerardo Gastelum Martinez
- Maliah Rose Gill
- Adrian Gustavo Gonzalez
- Cynthia Nayely Gonzalez Gutierrez
- Teresa Lynn Graves
- Bryan Alonzo Guzman Vega
- Matthew David Hawley
- Rachael Joy Henderson
- Angel Raul Ojeda Hernandez
- Allan Nicholas Hernandez
- David Robert Hernandez
- Siboney Renell Herrera
- Derek James Hurtado
- Emilee Rose Lange
- Gerardo Lara Jr
- Tearsey Patricia Lau
- Lena Jay Lavin Estrella
- Chris Macias Hernandez
- Edward Paul Macintosh Jr
- Lysandra Marquez Del Rio
- Leiah Heaven Martinez
- Isai Jafet Martinez
- Trevor Jacob Means
- Jesse Fernandez Medina
- Michelle Medina
- Mija Gay Mills
- Miyah Danielle Montes
- Luis Angel Montoya
- Melanie Morales Gonzalez
- Isaac Newcomb
- Jesus Juvenal Patino
- Vivian Pena
- Arturo Gustavo Perez Jr
- Julissa Yasmin Pureco Diaz
- Anthony Quintero Raya
- Marvin Alfredo Reyes
- Hector Russell
- Karina Saavedra
- Gabriela Sanchez
- Denise Paloma Vega
- Dana Fabiola Villapudua Navarro
- Manuel Vizcarra
- Ivana Nicole Wyatt