Students at Vista High School will be distance learning today after a flooding situation occurred on campus Friday. The school announced that students will be using Canvas and Edgenuity to learn online and staff will be on-site to retrieve Chromebooks from the building from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Vista High requests that students log into their Chromebooks from home and follow their normal class schedules by accessing classes through Canvas or Edgenuity.
As of the report made Friday, the building may not be ready for students until later this week or the following week, but students who need a place to work can do so at the Yuma Union High School District office starting Tuesday, April 12. The school plans to send more information will be sent today. To stay updated, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VHSLobos/.
