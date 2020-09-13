Though it’s the smallest school in Yuma Union High School District, Vista High School is achieving big things through the work of its safety committee.
During Wednesday’s district governing board meeting, Vista Principal Brett Surguine was presented an oversized check in the amount of $7,200, a reward for having this year’s “top safety committee.”
According to the district, each campus is required to have a safety committee that meets quarterly and conduct inspections twice a year to identify building and equipment hazards and safety concerns, such as damage to crosswalks and signage, in addition to monitoring on-campus injuries throughout the school year.
Of YUHSD’s six campuses, Vista’s had the fewest safety hazards and injuries in the 2019-2020 school year.
A district press release noted that this is the second consecutive year Vista has won this award; last year, the school tied with Kofa High School for the top spot.
“Vista staff is thinking about safety every day,” Surguine said. “It’s a team effort and we work hard to make school a safe place for all students.”
San Luis High School’s safety committee came in second with a $4,500 check, followed by Kofa High School ($4,300), Gila Ridge High School ($4,300), Yuma High School ($4,200) and Cibola High School ($4,100).
The funds come from governing board-approved insurance proceeds, the district said, and the schools had to fulfill several prerequisites during the previous school year in order to be eligible for them.
YUHSD said the safety committees will develop three different proposals for using the funds to improve their respective campuses. These will be presented to students and staff, who will vote to approve one.
YUHSD has distributed safety committee awards since the 2015-2016 school year.