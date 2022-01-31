SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Local and area residents will be able to benefit from free assistance in preparing their tax return before the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The office of the VITA program, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, is now open, which will help taxpayers free of charge to prepare their 2021 tax return.
Araceli De La Hoya, who coordinates VITA volunteers in San Luis, explained that the assistance will be provided under the same system as last year, in which people deliver their documentation that day and the forms are ready by the following Thursday.
“Due to the pandemic situation, we still cannot assist you in person that same day. They are going to leave their documents and we will talk to them if there is any question related to their return,” explained De La Hoya, who reported that last year they assisted 653 taxpayers.
The declaration will be made electronically, but it will also be available to be sent by mail when the taxpayer requests it.
In the San Luis VITA program, eight IRS-certified volunteers will collaborate this year, who will provide their services in the office located at 788 E. B St.
The list of required documents includes W-2 forms, proof of unemployment income – if they had it – and other income they had the previous year, as well as official photo identification.
VITA services are aimed at taxpayers who have had $58,000 or less in income in the last year, who have a disability or difficulty with the English language.
De La Hoya mentioned that the free assistance services in the preparation of the tax return will be offered every Saturday, until the IRS deadline.
For more information, contact 928-341-8583.