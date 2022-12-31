More blood transfusions are required in January than any other month of the year, Vitalant reports. Each month, the organization runs blood drives across the state to supply the majority of Arizona’s local hospitals with enough blood. But with a greater need now, The Thunderbirds organization have stepped up to reward blood donors.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 13, Vitalant is collecting blood in Wellton and Yuma. As hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, The Thunderbirds have ensured that all Vitalant donors in this period will receive a voucher for a free ticket to the open in appreciation for replenishing Arizona’s blood supply following the holiday season.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

