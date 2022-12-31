More blood transfusions are required in January than any other month of the year, Vitalant reports. Each month, the organization runs blood drives across the state to supply the majority of Arizona’s local hospitals with enough blood. But with a greater need now, The Thunderbirds organization have stepped up to reward blood donors.
On Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 13, Vitalant is collecting blood in Wellton and Yuma. As hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, The Thunderbirds have ensured that all Vitalant donors in this period will receive a voucher for a free ticket to the open in appreciation for replenishing Arizona’s blood supply following the holiday season.
Per Vitalant, the event is billed as “The People’s Open” and will be held at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 6 – 12. Donors who give blood by Jan. 20 will also be automatically entered into Vitalant’s Big Trip to the Big Game Giveaway to win tickets, travel and more. To learn more, visit vitalant.org/biggame.
In Yuma County specifically, the blood drive locations and dates are as follows:
Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Antelope Union High School, Café (9168 S Ave 36th E)
Thursday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Sun Vista RV Resort, Ballroom Alcove (7201 E 32nd St.)
Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Yuma Regional Medical Center Admin Bldg, Entry (2400 S. Ave A)
To make a blood donation appointment, download the Vitalant app, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Donors should note that Jan. 1 – 13 blood donors receive a unique voucher promo code to register online by Jan. 20 to receive a ticket a few days later through the U.S. mail. Vouchers cannot be accepted at the tournament gate.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.