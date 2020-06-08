During COVID-19 stay-at-home directives, 566 blood drives were cancelled in the state of Arizona, resulting in the loss of over 17,000 uncollected blood donations, according to blood collection service Vitalant. Paired with medical facilities’ recent resumption of elective surgeries and procedures, the state is experiencing a 25% increase in the need for blood donations, causing a critical shortage.
According to public relations specialist Sue Thew, a critical shortage is declared when there is a “dire need for blood donations,” particularly when healthcare facilities have access to less than two days’ supply, which indicates that “blood is going out the door faster than it’s coming in.”
“There is absolutely a huge need for blood right now,” Thew said. “Majority of our blood drives are sponsored by schools and businesses, and if those locations are experiencing closures, we lose our biggest source of donations.”
As blood donations have been deemed an essential activity by the U.S. Surgeon General and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), about 600 blood donors are needed in Arizona every day to meet patients’ transfusion needs, according to Thew. Currently, there is a particularly high need for type O, type A-negative and type B-negative red blood cells.
To respond to this need, Vitalant is partnering with various locations in Yuma and Somerton to host public blood drives June 10-13. In following social distancing practices, donors are required to make an appointment to ensure there are beds reserved for them; these spaces are thoroughly cleaned between every donor, according to Thew.
“Our staff practices every safety precaution,” she said. “It’s safe to donate blood, and it’s also safe to receive blood. COVID-19 has not been found to be transmittable by blood. It’s a respiratory disease, so there’s not a threat as far as blood transfusions go.”
Additionally, donors are urged to eat a good meal before their appointment and arrive well-hydrated, wearing a mask or another type of face covering. Vitalant staff will also be wearing masks, Thew said.
To make an appointment, visit vitalant.org. Click “Donate Blood,” “Locate Blood Drive” and search by city to select a blood drive. Appointments may also be made by phone at 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
“It’s so important to have awareness on how badly these resources are needed,” Thew said. “That’s what’s going to solve the problem.”
BLOOD DRIVE LOCATIONS
SOMERTON
- June 12 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m
Somerton Police Department Training Room
445 E. Main St.
YUMA
- June 10 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Yuma County Health Services District Auditorium
2200 W. 28th St.
June 11 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
United Yuma Firefighters Association Room 141/142 at Yuma City Hall
1 City Plaza
- June 13 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Yuma Regional Medical Center Entrance
2400 S Avenue A