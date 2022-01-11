January is National Blood Donor Month and residents of Yuma County will be able to donate blood this month in Yuma and Wellton with nonprofit blood bank, Vitalant. The organization shared that Arizona patients require more transfusions in January than any other month, making it the hardest time of the year to meet patient transfusion needs. In light of this, Vitalant is holding a blood drive from Jan. 19 – Jan. 26 at varying locations.
The dates and locations of the drive in Yuma County are as follows:
- Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A.
- Thursday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at YRMC, 2400 S. Avenue A.
- Friday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Dr.
- Saturday, Jan. 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30am at Elks Lodge #476, 1917 W. 32nd St.
- Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Dr.
- Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 1p.m. to 6 p.m. at Antelope Union High School, 9168 S. Avenue 36th E.
Vitalant also shared that blood donors will earn a voucher for complimentary admission to the Arizona Renaissance Festival taking place from Feb. 5 – Apr. 3 in Gold Canyon, Ariz.
To learn more or set up an appointment for a blood donation, visit www.vitalant.org and enter city or zip code or call 1-877-25-VITAL (1-877-258-4825).